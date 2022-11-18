The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present a holiday concert, “Sing of a Merry Christmas,” on Friday, Dec. 9 at Brightwood Christian Church in Bethel Park.
Selections for the 7:30 p.m. concert include “Christmas Is Coming,” “Sing This Night with Joy” and “What will Santa Claus Say?”
The concert is free and open to the public, and a free-will offering to benefit the charitable and entertainment efforts of the Harmony Singers will be accepted.
The church is located at 5044 West Library Avenue.
For more information about the group or to reserve them for an event, visit www.harmonysingers.org. and follow them on Facebook.
