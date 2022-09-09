Science educators from around the country will join local organizations for demonstrations and activities for students throughout the region at the Hands-On Science Showdown on the Ninth Street Rachel Carson Bridge from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will feature hands-on demonstrations from leading educators and local organizations, with opportunities to make steamroller prints, take apart electronics, and see STEAM-based activities up close.

