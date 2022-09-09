Science educators from around the country will join local organizations for demonstrations and activities for students throughout the region at the Hands-On Science Showdown on the Ninth Street Rachel Carson Bridge from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event will feature hands-on demonstrations from leading educators and local organizations, with opportunities to make steamroller prints, take apart electronics, and see STEAM-based activities up close.
Pittsburgh-based Squonk will be perform “Hand to Hand,” a humorous, uplifting visual extravaganza propelled by Squonk’s rollicking music. The show features two giant purple puppet hands, each the size of a house and rigged liked a sailing ship.
The Hands-On Science Showdown is happening at the same time that the Association of Science and Technology Centers will be having its annual conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Many members of that organization will be participating in the event. The conference is co-hosted by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Science Center. It has been years in the making, with delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
