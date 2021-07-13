Handmade Arcade in Pittsburgh is returning to in-person events starting with its emerging maker “Show and Sell” on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Construction Junction.
The organization’s flagship winter marketplace will also have an in-person component this year, returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center Dec. 3-4.
“Show and Sell” will feature 20 emerging Pittsburgh-area arts and craftspeople. It will feature bath and body products, handcrafted and home decor items, and unique artwork.
Applications for the winter marketplace will close Aug. 13. Applications are available online at handmadearcade2021.artcall.org. Those accepted are required to participate in a virtual marketplace and both days of the in-person marketplace. Those without an e-commerce site can still apply.