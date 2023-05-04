Renée Elise Goldsberry, who originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in the musical "Hamilton," will perform in concert with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra this month at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh.
Goldsberry, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, has been honored with several awards, including a Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel. She's also appeared in several television shows and films, including "Waves," "Altered Carbon," and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." Upcoming, she will star in the Tina Fey series "Girls5eva" on Peacock.
