The acclaimed musical “Hamilton” will be returning to Pittsburgh in 2021 as part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s 2020-21 Broadway series.
A touring production of “Hamilton” will be at the Benedum Center Jan. 5 to Feb. 7. “Hamilton” first came to Pittsburgh in January 2019 as part of the Cultural Trust’s Broadway series.
Another highlight of the 2020-21 series is “Hadestown,” which won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It will be at the Benedum Center Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.
Other productions scheduled to come to Pittsburgh in the series are:
- “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Aug. 25-30.
- “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Sept. 29-Oct. 4.
- “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Nov. 24-29.
- “The Cher Show,” Feb. 23-28.
- “Oklahoma!,” March 9-14.
- “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” March 30-April 4.
- My Fair Lady,” April 13-18.
All performances will be at the Benedum Center.
Also, the Blue Man Group will be at the Benedum Center as part of the series April 27 to May 2.
Subscription packages and single tickets will be available. For information call 412-456-4800 or visit TrustArts.org.