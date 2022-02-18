When the popular musical “Hamilton” hits the stage at the Benedum Center next week, 40 orchestra-level tickets will be sold for $10 for each performance.
The tickets are part of a digital lottery which starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and closes at noon on Thursday throughout the show’s run. Tickets will be for the following week’s performances.
To enter, download the official “Hamilton” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The app includes a “lottery” section that allows users to select the Pittsburgh shows.
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances. Winners then have two hours to claim and pay for up to two tickets.
There is no purchase necessary to enter, and winning tickets can be picked up at the box office two hours prior to the performance.
The show runs in Pittsburgh through March 13.