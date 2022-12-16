60 Minute Missions in Greensburg has launched its 2022 Christmas Holiday Escape Room.
This mission: to find Mrs. Claus’ special remedy for holiday ailments after a troublesome elf’s mishap in the Claus kitchen caused Santa and Mrs. Claus to become ill and neglect their North Pole duties.
With Christmas 2022 is on the line, finding the special remedy will help save the day.
The themed escape room is for a limited time only, and runs through Jan. 15, with open and extended hours on Dec. 26 and Dec. 31. The escape room is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Cost is $15 per player with a maxim of six players per session.
60 Minute Missions Escape Room is located at 116 East Pittsburgh Street, Lower Level, Greensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.