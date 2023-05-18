PITTSBURGH-- "Carry Your Green Book with you...you may need it!"

That legend graced the cover of what was called the Negro Motorist Green Book through much of its 30-year existence, and it was more than just a come-on -- it was a warning. If you were traveling while Black across America in middle of the last century, you needed to keep your Green Book handy to steer clear of "sundown towns" where Blacks were not welcome when darkness fell, to avoid places where "Klan Country" signs sprouted along highways, and to bypass white businesses where owners would chase you away with a pistol or ax before they would take your greenbacks.

Brad Hundt

