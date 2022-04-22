Peters Creek Historical Society will explore the life of showman PT Barnum during a Monday, April 25 presentation.
Speaker Richard Gaetano will discuss Barnum, his partnership with James A. Bailey and how the men founded their circus, which became known as “the Greatest Show on Earth.”
The program will be at 7:30 p.m. at Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. For more information
on the society, the Enoch Wright House and log cabin checkout the website: peterscreekhistoricalsociety.org.