Legendary artist Graham Nash, a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, has scheduled a second show for the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall as part of his “Sixty Years of Songs and Stories” tour.
Nash was already slated to perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and added a show the following night, Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m.
The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has seen rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments – from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later. An extraordinary Grammy Award-winning renaissance artist – and self-described “simple man” – Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.
Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971, beginning with two landmark albums, “Songs For Beginners” and “Wild Tales,” which showcased his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding such favorites as “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness.”
He will be joined on stage by his longtime musical partners, Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), performing favorites from across his 60-year career.
