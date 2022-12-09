Graham Nash

Submitted

Singer Graham Nash has added a second show to his planned April performances at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

Legendary artist Graham Nash, a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, has scheduled a second show for the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall as part of his "Sixty Years of Songs and Stories" tour.

Nash was already slated to perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and added a show the following night, Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m.

