THEATER/FILM

“The Wizard of Oz” will be performed at the Science Hall Theatre of Westmoreland County Community College at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 25. The production, by Westmoreland Performing Arts Theatre Company, tells the familiar tale of Dorothy, the Munchkins and Ozians. Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-836-8000, 724-672-3322 or visiting thepalacetheatre.org/events/the-wizard-of-oz/.

