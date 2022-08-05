THEATER/FILM/ LITERATURE
“Wings Over Water,” an IMAX film showcasing the importance of the Prairie Wetlands, is at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, Sept. 30. The film is family-friendly and has a run time of 45 minutes. For information, go online to WingsOverWaterFilm.com, or CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
”American Idiot,” a musical based on the tunes of Green Day, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The show contains mature themes and strong language and is intended for adult audiences. For tickets, go to geyerpac.com.
“Pippin,” the musical story of one man’s journey to be extraordinary, will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg on Thursday, Aug. 11-Saturday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 18-Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit littlelake.org.
Pittsburgh CLO’s Summer of Musicals schedule includes a number of performances through Aug. 14. The season’s final performance is “Sister Act,” Aug. 9-14. All performances run Tuesday through Sunday, and tickets can be purchased at pittsburghclo.org.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Newly announced shows include: Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
“Worship + Work,” an exhibit at the Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College runs through Aug. 19, featuring photographs centered on Benedictine life by Gordon Parks and Pittsburgh-based artist Dominic McDuffie. It includes photographs Parks created for Life magazine in 1955 that document the monks of Saint Benedict’s Abbey in Atchison, Kansas, and 30 rarely-shown photos that have been loaned by the monks of Saint Benedict’s for the exhibit. Summer hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Docents from the Peters Creek Historical Society will welcome visitors to the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia, on Sundays, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is welcoming back the exhibit “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” through Sunday, Aug. 28. The exhibit was created by the Children’s Museum in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, producers of the PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Advance tickets are highly recommended. For additional information call 412-322-5058 or go online to www.pittsburghkids.org.
“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” has opened as an exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars, including the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Greensboro Pottery will be part of a display at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery at Waynesburg University from through Sept. 2. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to view the exhibit.
Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh April 22 through Aug. 15. Pivi’s work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC/COMEDY
Greensburg Music Fest, presented by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, is slated for Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. The fourth annual fest features three stages of musicians, food trucks, artists and vendors. Performances at the WCT Stage lot run from 1 to 8 p.m., and performances at the Elegant Catering Stage run from noon to 9 p.m. Those stages are located in the Helman-Ghrist lot and performances are free. Lithium, a Tribute to Nirvana, headlines at 6 p.m. on The Palace Stage. For additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: Kid Rock and Foreigner, Saturday, Aug. 6; Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Wednesday, Aug. 10; Jason Aldean, Friday, Aug. 26; Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sunday, Aug. 28; Shinedown and Jelly Roll, Friday, Sept. 9; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10; Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park in Washington will be held for two days this year, with a lineup of bands including Jimmy Eat World and Bad Religion. Tickets are now on sale for the festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10. For a full lineup of bands and to purchase VIP or regular tickets, visit fourchordmusicfestival.com.
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming shows, including Elevation Worship Summer Tour, Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.; Twenty-One Pilots, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington has a number of upcoming concerts scheduled throughout the coming months: Vicki Lawrence, Friday, Aug. 5; Aaron Lewis, Saturday, Aug. 6; Tusk – the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Saturday, Aug. 13; Tower of Power, Saturday, Aug. 27; Sara Evans, Saturday, Sept. 17; Rick Springfield, Saturday, Oct. 1, En Vogue, Saturday, Oct. 8; WAR, Saturday, Oct. 15. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Billy Joel returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in six years for an Aug. 11 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.com.
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts come to PNC Park in The Stadium Tour on Friday, Aug. 12. The show was rescheduled was last year. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
Metallica will play one of two stadium shows this summer PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Aug. 14 show features rock band Greta Van Fleet and heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in August and September:Scotty McCreery, Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Ted Nugent, Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Hotel California, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Steven Wright, Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.; The Robert Cray Band, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.
MISC.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Penn State Extension invite gardening and healthy food enthusiasts to a full day of exploring foraging and edible landscaping at this year’s annual Summer Short Course on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Keynote speaker Ellen Zachos – author of “Backyard Foraging: 65 Familiar Plants You Didn’t Know You Could Eat,” “The Wildcrafted Cocktail” and “The Forager’s Pantry” – will be joined by a roster of expert speakers as participants explore how to start backyard foraging, learn how to grow edible tree nuts, what kinds of less common small fruit and berries are good for you, and how ornamental garden plants can do double duty by being both beautiful and delicious. In addition, on Monday, Aug. 22, there will be a limited enrollment wildcrafted cocktail workshop. Registration for both programs is open now at phipps.conservatory.org/ShortCourse.
“The Silence of the Lambs” home in Perropolis is offering tours Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. The guided tours take participants through the home used as Buffalo Bill’s during the movie. Friday tours run from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday tours are from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday tours are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $65 per person. Call 1-833-BUFFBILL for more information.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA’s model train display, located in the Washington Crown Center Mall, will be open Saturdays, Aug. 13 and 27 from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Greene County Fair runs Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg. For a schedule of events and contest entry information, visit greenecountyfair.org.
Fayette County Fair returns Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Dunbar. For a schedule of events, visit fayettefair.com.
Peters Creek Historical Society is holding tours of the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia on Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to visit this National and State Historic Site.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours Wednesdays through Sundays. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Hands on History day camp will be held at Bradford House Museum Aug. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp is for children who have completed grades 3-5. Students will experience 18th century living through activities, crafts, games, food, lessons and clothing. Registration can be done through Eventbrite.com.
Registration for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open. The Carnegie Museum of Art camps run through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happen through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5. Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. All jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
