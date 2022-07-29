THEATER/FILM/ LITERATURE

“Beauty and the Beast,” based on the Disney movie about Belle, the Beast and a castle full of animated furnishings, will be performed at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31. The performance is part of the theatre’s Summer at the State Series. For tickets, visit statetheatre.info.

