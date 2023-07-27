THEATER/FILM
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will host free outdoor performances this year: open air performances at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29-Oct. 1; and the Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres in Pittsburgh on Aug. 20. Registration is recommended, with additional details available at pbt.org.
Junior versions of “Footloose” and “Anything Goes”will be performed from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College. The performances feature students in the second session of the Westmoreland Performing Arts summer camp. For ticket information and performance times, visit westmorelandperformingarts.com.
“Deathtrap” will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg from Thursdays through Sundays, July 20 to Aug. 6. The show chronicles the journey of a Broadway playwright experiencing a dry spell. For ticket information and performance times, visit littlelake.org.
Matt Fraser, a psychic medium, brings his live show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. Fraser is the bestselling author of “We Never Die,” and has appeared on a number of television shows. For additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Willy Wonka Jr.” comes to Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg for a 10-day run, Aug. 17-27. Geared toward young audiences, the musical tells the tale of candy-loving Willy Wonka and the prized golden ticket used to win a tour of his factory. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. For ticket information and performance times, visit littlelake.org.
“Duck Soup,” the classic Marx Brothers film, will be screened at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, Aug. 11 at 2 and 7 p.m. The movie is part of the theatre’s classic film series. There are no previews shown, so the movie starts on time. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
“Once on This Island” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
“Kinky Boots,” a Tony Award-winning musical, will be presented by the Main Street Theatre Company at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
“Guys & Dolls” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
Siegfried Tieber returns to Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh with his hit show “Sixty-Seven Keys” Aug. 16 through Sept. 3. To purchase tickets, visit trustarts.org/magic, or call 412-456-6666.
“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Arctic: Our Frozen Planet” will begin screening at the Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh through Tuesday, Oct. 31.The film, narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, takes audiences to the top of the globe where climate change is happening faster and more dramatically than anywhere else. The runtime is 42 minutes. Tickets are available through carnegiesciencecenter.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
The Summer Gallery Crawl, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the city’s Cultural District. The crawl features events at the Trust Arts Education Center, SPACE Gallery, 820 Liberty Avenue and 707 Penn Avenue. It caps off with karaoke featuring Chief Bake and TwentyBands from 10 p.m. to midnight at the education center. For additional information, visit crawl.trustarts.org.
The Andy Warhol Museum, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History Center will be open to visitors free of charge every operating day throughout the month of August 2023. All three recently won honors from USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as some of the finest in the country. Online voters recognized The Warhol (4th in Best Art Museums), History Center (2nd in Best History Museums) and Children’s Museum (2nd in Best Children’s Museums).
Seen & Heard, an exhibition at 707 Gallery in Pittsburgh, celebrates recent acquisitions made possible with the support of the Richard King Mellon Foundation to purchase works by contemporary Black women artists with ties to the Pittsburgh-region. The exhibition runs through Sept. 24.
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is seeking submissions to its seventh annual art show, featuring a judged category and a general category. The exhibit runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 6, but registration to participate is due by Sept. 8. Complete details, including art size requirements and cost, are available at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show.
Westmoreland 250, an exhibit celebrating Westmoreland County‘s 250th anniversary, is now open at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. More than 30 historical societies, museums, and other organizations across the county have loaned objects and/or pictures for the exhibit. The exhibit will be open throughout the year. For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org.
“Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022” is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. The exhibition examines how the role of a printmaker has transformed through international encounters, new sources of inspiration, and artistic motivation.
“Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” is now open at the Car and Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh. The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2024, and features well-known favorites like the 1914 Ford Model T Touring Car and the 1922 Lincoln Model L. For tickets or information, visit theprickpittsburgh.org.
Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea has over 140 authentic Viking artifacts, including a full-sized replica of a Viking boat. The exhibit, displayed at the PPG Science Pavilion in Pittsburgh, is open through Monday, Sept. 4. For tickets, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“Traveling While Black,” a cinematic virtual reality experience, is now open at 820 Liberty Gallery, and will run through Sept. 24. The installation was created by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios. The Pittsburgh gallery is open Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Jane‘s Endangered Animal Experience is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2 and is based on the Apple TV+ series “Jane.” The show was inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. For more information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Uniontown Art Club‘s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club‘s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art‘s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
Laser shows featuring the music of Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift will take over the Buhl Planetarium dome through Mon., Sept. 4. Laser “Dark Side of the Moon” plays at 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and a show featuring an array of Swift‘s hits is playing daily at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Jazz Live, presented by BNY Mellon, returns to the Agnes Katz Plaza, intersection of Penn Avenue and 7th Street in Pittsburgh, with free concerts on Tuesdays, from 5 to 7 p.m. Performers include: Kinetic, Aug. 1; Sunny Tabler and the Trap Jazz Ensemble, Aug. 8; Reggie Watkins Quartet, Aug. 15; Brian Edwards Excursion, Aug. 22; Paul Cosentino’s Boilermaker Jazz Band, Aug. 29; James Johnson III Quartet, Sept. 5; Howie Alexander Quartet, Sept. 12; Silvia Bolognesi Italian Trio with Special Guest Irene Monteverde, Sept. 19; and John Shannon Trio, Sept. 26.
Bach, Beethoven and Brunch, a free summer concert series, has returned to Mellon Park in Shadyside. Performances begin Sundays at 10:30 a.m., and include a local artist showcase on July 30. For additional information, visit wqed.org.
Twitty & Lynn, with special guest The Steve Smith Band, will kick off the Fayette County Fair’s musical performances at the EQT Arena on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Other performers at the arena during the fair’s run include The Clarks, with Tim Donovan and Sun King Warriors on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; The Fabulous Hubcaps on Sunday, July 30 at 3:30 p.m.; The Uptown Band on Sunday, July 30 at 6:30 and 8 p.m.; and Diamond Rio, with Nick Polito, on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Playing at the Mike Kelly Toyota Stage are: Shelly McCombie Duo on Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m.; Street Level on Saturday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m.; The Katrina Lynn Band on Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m.; East Coast Turnaround on Monday, July 31 at 8:30 p.m.; American Band on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.; Impact on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.; Kortney Jean on Friday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
The Happy Together Tour, featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV and Badfinger, comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
The Beach Boys, who have been making music for more than half a century, come to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. A digital download of Mike Love‘s forthcoming album “Mike Love Not War” is included with each ticket purchase. For more information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Just Summer, a free series from Chamber Music Pittsburgh, will be at the Highline, 339 McKean St., Pittsburgh. Performances are: Hugo Cruz and Caminos, Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Tania Grubbs Quintet, Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; and Anqwenique on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are outside, with a rain date scheduled for the following day at the same time. For more information, visit chambermusicpittsburgh.org.
Washington County Fair will feature a number of concerts during its run from Aug. 12-19. Country singer/songwriter Russell Dickerson will perform with Six Gun Sally on Sunday, Aug. 13. Other performers include Aaron Margaria on Aug. 14, Let‘s Groove Tonight on Aug. 15, Ruff Creed on Aug. 16, Scott Blasey on Aug. 17, Good Karma Band on Aug. 18 and Marcus Tyler Band on Aug. 19. A limited number of reserved seats for the Dickerson show are available at washingtonfair.org, as is a more detailed schedule of events.
A free Thursday Solar Concert series, sponsored by Pittsburgh Children’s Museum, will be held on Thursday at 12:15 through Aug. 31 at Buhl Community Park or Nova Place. Performances include Devilish Merry, July 27 at Buhl; Ol’ Whitetail, Aug. 3 at Nova; Anyah Nancy, Aug. 10 at Buhl; Thomas Wendt, Aug. 17 at Nova; The Meraklides, Aug. 24 at Buhl; and Liz McBride, Aug. 31 at Nova.
Daughtry’s Bare Bones Tour hits the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The 10th Annual Raise Your Voice Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 7 p.m. at Monessen City Park. The free event will highlight local talent and businesses, and commemorate Monessen’s 125th Anniversary. Throughout the day, there will be vendors, food, activities and an all-day concert. For more information, please visit the Facebook event page - 10th Annual Raise Your Voice Festival. Vendors and sponsors can contact Matt Shorraw at mshorraw@gmail.com.
Brass Transit, an eight-piece Chicago tribute band, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will play An Evening Under the Stars at Ligonier Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the country club and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art. For tickets and additional information, visit sama-art.org.
Joss Stone, a Grammy-winning singer, is set to perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Stone will be joined by special guest Stephen Wilson Jr. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The Concert on the Lawn will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. The show features a performance from Unforgettable Fire, a U2 tribute band, followed by fireworks. The event is free to all, and admission to the Lemont Furnace campus begins at 6 p.m. For additional information, call 724-430-4271 or visit fayette.psu.edu/concert Visit uf2.com to learn more about the band.
Wayne Newton, will perform his show “Up Close and Personal” at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through librarymusichall.com.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The nonprofit Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels at its Charleroi and Brownsville locations. Lessons are taught by experienced and qualified instructors, and tailored to the individual student‘s needs and goals. For more information, visit monvalleyacademyforthearts.org/music-lessons, or call 724-565-1687.
MISC.
The Train Gang of Washington County will be operating its model rain display in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut St. during the summer. Dates are Saturdays, Aug. 12 and 26. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted and passed on to local charities.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant, will host evening Sunset Yoga classes on the first and third Sundays through Aug. 20. Cost is $12 per class or all six for $60. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/sunsetyoga2023 or walk-in. All classes are intended to be held outdoors, but will move inside if there is rain. For additional information, email mary@laurelville.org.
Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County is hosting pool Zumba classes at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, July 28, and Aug. 4 and 18. The outdoor pool is heated, and cost per session is $10. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PoolZumba2023.
South Hills Village Mall in Pittsburgh is planning a number of Wednesday Play Dates throughout the year on the lower level near the children‘s play area. Dates are Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 18 and Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each date includes activities and is free.
A Hands on History workshop will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Bradford House, 182 S. Main St., Washington, for students who have completed grades 6-9. Students will be introduced to the Bradford House Poster Contest and will be guided through the steps of creating a visual project. They will be introduced to primary sources of historical information, research methods, and presentation techniques. The class is limited to 16 students, and is $40. For more information visit facebook.com/events/1437530006984301.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township will host its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot near Westmoreland Mall. Available spots to participate in the cruise are limited, and anyone interested in showcasing their vehicle is encouraged to register quickly. For additional information, visit Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/CarCruise and click the “register now” button.
The Washington Cruisers Car Club will hold a Super Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington Crown Center, 1500 W. Chestnut St. in Washington. The event is open to all makes, models, and years of cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Cost is $5 to display a vehicle. Each entry includes a chance to win one of five $50 gas cards and a 55-inch television. The event will also feature a DJ, 50-50 drawing, auction and food trucks. All display admission costs will benefit Ronald McDonald Charities.
Fort Pitt Museum, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center, has extended the run of its featured exhibition, “Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief,” through Sept. 4. The museum is located in Point State Park in Pittsburgh.
St Hubert Church in Point Marion is celebrating its annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 9 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a day of fellowship, raffles, games, crafts, baked goods and other food, and the music of The Vibrations, who will play during a 4 p.m. polka Mass. The church is located at 9 Sadler St.
The Sunday Antiques & Collectibles Sale held at Historic Hanna‘s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg has started for the season. The sales run the second Sunday of each month through October. Buyers can enter the grounds at 7:30 a.m., and shop through the early afternoon. For more information on the sale, or to become a seller, call 724-836-1800.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Avella is now open for the season, with a number of events slated for the summer. Among them is vintage base ball game on Saturday, Aug. 19. Additionally, on Saturdays, Aug. 5 and Oct. 28, “insider tours” will mark 50 years since the first excavation at the rockshelter. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.
Historic Hanna‘s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, is now open for the season. Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site and see living history displays and demonstrations. For additional information on times and hours, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
The Uniontown Farmers and Producers Market 2023 will take place on Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bailey Park parking lot off of Pennsylvania Avenue adjacent to the Sheepskin Trail. Interested vendors can contact Mookie John at mjohn@uniontowncity.com or 724-366-7095.
Hands on History Day Camp for students who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will be held at the Bradford House Museum in Washington from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Campers will immerse themselves in the 1790s through crafts, games, food and lessons. Spaces are limited. Register online www.bradfordhouse.org/events/hands-on-history-day-camp or on Eventbrite at HandsonHistoryDayCamp.eventbrite.com.
The Monongahela River, Railroad & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is now open the first Saturday of every month in addition to each Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Other visitations are possible through appointment. Call 724-880-5960 or send an email to MRRandTM@gmail.com.
To submit an entertainment listing for Go!, send details to go@heraldstandard.com. Items must be submitted at least one week before the desired publication date for inclusion, though earlier submission is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.