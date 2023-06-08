THEATER/FILM
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “Bolero” will be performed at Heinz Hall Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will accompany the performance. For additional information or tickets, visit pittsburghsymphony.org.
“Heathers,” a musical based on the 1989 film of the same name, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale from Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. The show is intended for mature audiences. For tickets, visit geyerpac.com.
The Grateful Dead return to cinemas in the area for the 2023 “Meet-Up At The Movies.” One year after member Brent Mydland’s passing, the band returned to the summer stadium circuit, playing at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The three-hour 1991 performance will be shown at Pittsburgh-area theaters June 22 and 24. For a listing of participating theaters, visit meetupatthemovies.com.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will host three free outdoor performances this year: open air performances at Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding, June 22-25 and Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29-Oct. 1; and the Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres in Pittsburgh on Aug. 20. Registration is recommended, with additional details available at pbt.org.
“The Birdcage” will show on the big screen at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown as part of its Classic Film Festival on Friday, June 23. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. The movie starts on time because there are no previews.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” a comedy set in 1953 New York, will be performed from June 27 through July 2 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8 and 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
“The Lion King Jr.,” based on the 1994 animated film from Disney, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit geyerpac.com.
“Kinky Boots,” a Tony Award-winning musical, will be presented by the Main Street Theatre Company at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers and Hammerstein” will be performed July 18-23 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Arctic: Our Frozen Planet” will begin screening at the Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh through Tuesday, Oct. 31.The film, narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, takes audiences to the top of the globe where climate change is happening faster and more dramatically than anywhere else. The runtime is 42 minutes. Tickets are available through carnegiesciencecenter.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
Three Rivers Arts Festival, featuring 10 days of free art and music, will be presented throughout Pittsburgh’s cultural district between Friday, June 2 and Sunday, June 11 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. A number of events are scheduled throughout the festival’s run, including an artist market, musical performances, activities for children and a juried visual art exhibition. For a full listing, visit traf.trustarts.org/.
Westmoreland 250, an exhibit celebrating Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, is now open at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. More than 30 historical societies, museums, and other organizations across the county have loaned objects and/or pictures for the exhibit. The exhibit will be open throughout the year. For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org.
“Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022” opens on Saturday, June 24 at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. The exhibition examines how the role of a printmaker has transformed through international encounters, new sources of inspiration, and artistic motivation.
“Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” is now open at the Car and Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh. The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2024, and features well-known favorites like the 1914 Ford Model T Touring Car and the 1922 Lincoln Model L. For tickets or information, visit theprickpittsburgh.org.
Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea has over 140 authentic Viking artifacts, including a full-sized replica of a Viking boat. The exhibit, displayed at the PPG Science Pavilion in Pittsburgh, is open through Monday, Sept. 4. For tickets, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“Traveling While Black,” a cinematic virtual reality experience, is now open at 820 Liberty Gallery, and will run through Sept. 24. The installation was created by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios. The Pittsburgh gallery is open Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Artist Steve Alexis’ exhibit “in spite of me, here you are” runs at 707 Penn Gallery in Pittsburgh through June 11. The exhibit explores the idea of sitting with the uncertain, and questioning our identities. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2 and is based on the Apple TV+ series “Jane.” The show was inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. For more information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
Laser shows featuring the music of Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift will take over the Buhl Planetarium dome through Mon., Sept. 4. Laser “Dark Side of the Moon” plays at 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, beginning Friday, June 2. And a show featuring an array of Swift’s hits is playing daily at 2 p.m., and will also show at 4 p.m. from Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15, during her The Eras Tour weekend in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Jazz Live, presented by BNY Mellon, returns to the Agnes Katz Plaza, intersection of Penn Avenue and 7th Street in Pittsburgh, with free concerts on Tuesdays, June 6 to July 25. The concerts run from 5 to 7 p.m. Performers include: Alton Merrell Quartet, June 13; Tubby Daniels, June 20; Tommy Lehman, June 27; Roger Humphries + RH Factor, July 11; Kevin Howard, July 18; and Jason Kush Quartet, July 25.
Dave Mason’s Endangered Species Tour comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Bruce Cockburn with special guest Dar Williams will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Country star Hank Williams Jr. comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Paramore, with special guests Bloc Party, will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Morgan Wallen will bring his One Night At A Time tour to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15. Special guests include Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. For tickets, visit mlb.com/pirates/tickets/events.
Trace Adkins will perform at The Meadows Event Center at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington on Friday, June 16. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Irish Tenors will perform with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The band America will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Cahal Dunne’s Grand to be Irish Luncheon, which includes a show and lunch, is slated for Wednesday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Cost of a ticket includes the show, lunch, tax and gratuity. For information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Ben Folds performs on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Dave Matthews Band will play at The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Dierks Bentley, with Jordan Davis and Hailey Whitters, is coming to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Peter Noone and The Herman’s Hermits, with special guests Mark Milovats and The Latshaw Pops present a tribute to the 60s at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Big Time Rush’s Can’t Get Enough Tour comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Get The Led Out brings a celebration of the music of Led Zeppelin to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, July 8. The Philadelphia-based cover band will perform the original’s hits during the high energy concert set for 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Comedian Ilana Glazer will perform at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
The Happy Together Tour, featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV and Badfinger, comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
The Beach Boys, who have been making music for more than half a century, come to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. A digital download of Mike Love’s forthcoming album “Mike Love Not War” is included with each ticket purchase. For more information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Washington County Fair will feature a number of concerts during its run from Aug. 12-19. Country singer/songwriter Russell Dickerson will perform with Six Gun Sally on Sunday, Aug. 13. Other performers include Aaron Margaria on Aug. 14, Let’s Groove Tonight on Aug. 15, Ruff Creed on Aug. 16, Scott Blasey on Aug. 17, Good Karma Band on Aug. 18 and Marcus Tyler Band on Aug. 19. A limited number of reserved seats for the Dickerson show are available at washingtonfair.org, as is a more detailed schedule of events.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including: Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The nonprofit Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels at its Charleroi and Brownsville locations. Lessons are taught by experienced and qualified instructors, and tailored to the individual student’s needs and goals. For more information, visit monvalleyacademyforthearts.org/music-lessons, or call 724-565-1687.
MISC.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant, will host evening Sunset Yoga classes on the first and third Sundays through Aug. 20. Cost is $12 per class or all six for $60. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/sunsetyoga2023 or walk-in. All classes are intended to be held outdoors, but will move inside if there is rain. For additional information, email mary@laurelville.org.
Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County is hosting pool Zumba classes at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays June 9 and 23, July 14 and 28, and Aug. 4 and 18. The outdoor pool is heated, and cost per session is $10. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PoolZumba2023.
Fort Pitt Museum, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center, is hosting Fourth at the Fort, Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 4 p.m. Additionally, the museum’s featured exhibition, “Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief,” has been extended through Sept. 4. The museum is located in Point State Park in Pittsburgh.
Ten tiny Taylor Swifts will make a stop at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh’s Miniature Railroad and Village. The mini Swifts are themed around her Eras Tour, and will be part of a scavenger hunt that runs from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
The Tri-County Beekeeping Group will hold “Apiculture: Get the Buzz About Bees,” on Friday, June 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center in Brownsville, in coordination with Mon Valley Academy for the Arts. The event offers an opportunity for individuals interested in beekeeping to learn the essentials of the practice. For more information and to register, contact Heidi Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474. Limited spaces are available.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township will host is second Carino Car Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot. Spots are limited, and prizes will be awarded. Cost is $10. Register at Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/CarCruise. There is no cost for the general public to attend.
The Sunday Antiques & Collectibles Sale held at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg has started for the season. The sales run the second Sunday of each month through October. Buyers can enter the grounds at 7:30 a.m., and shop through the early afternoon. For more information on the sale, or to become a seller, call 724-836-1800.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Avella is now open for the season, with a number of events slated for the summer. Among them are vintage base ball games on Saturday, Aug. 19; the annual atlatl competition on Saturday, June 17 and the Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 2. Additionally, in Sunday, June 18 and Saturdays, July 15, Aug. 5 and Oct. 28, “insider tours” will mark 50 years since the first excavation at the rockshelter. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.
Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, is now open for the season. Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site and see living history displays and demonstrations. For additional information on times and hours, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
The Uniontown Farmers and Producers Market 2023 will take place on Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bailey Park parking lot off of Pennsylvania Avenue adjacent to the Sheepskin Trail. Interested vendors can contact Mookie John at mjohn@uniontowncity.com or 724-366-7095.
South Hills Village Mall in Pittsburgh is planning a number of Wednesday Play Dates throughout the summer on the lower level near the children’s play area. Dates are June 21 and July 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each date includes activities and is free.
Om Body welcomes guest meditation leader and sound therapist, Robert Hensley, an award-winning content creator who is also a member of the Uniontown High School Hall of Fame, to lead three monthly Elemental Meditation and Sound Bath sessions, on Wednesdays, June 21 and July 19. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Sessions are $30 per person. Visit www.ombodymassageandwellness.com/monthly-schedule to register.
Hands on History Day Camp for students who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will be held at the Bradford House Museum in Washington from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Campers will immerse themselves in the 1790s through crafts, games, food and lessons. Spaces are limited. Register online www.bradfordhouse.org/events/hands-on-history-day-camp or on Eventbrite at HandsonHistoryDayCamp.eventbrite.com.
The Monongahela River, Railroad & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is now open the first Saturday of every month in addition to each Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Other visitations are possible through appointment. Call 724-880-5690 or send an email to MRRandTM@gmail.com.
To submit an entertainment listing for Go!, send details to go@heraldstandard.com. Items must be submitted at least one week before the desired publication date for inclusion, though earlier submission is encouraged.
