THEATER/FILM

“Heathers,” a musical based on the 1989 film of the same name, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale from Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. The show is intended for mature audiences. For tickets, visit geyerpac.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In