THEATER/FILM
“Amelie,” a musical that tells the story of a young woman who improvises small but extraordinary acts of kindness, will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg Thursdays through Sundays, May 18-21; May 25-28; and June 1-4. For tickets or additional information, visit littlelake.org.
“Bob Roberts,” a movie about a folk singer who tries his hand at politics, will show on the big screen at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown as part of its Classic Film Festival on Friday, May 19. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. The movie starts on time because there are no previews.
EQT Children’s Theater Festival will be held in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, May 20-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In its 37th year, the festival features professional theater performances from around the world. Featured events include “The Gruffalo” and “It’s Okay to Be Different,” both at the Byham Theater, and Buoyant SEA at the Pierce Studio in the Trust Arts Education Center. For a full slate of events, ctf.trustarts.org.
“The Sleeping Beauty” with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Orchestra will be staged at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Based on the fairy tale, the show is set to the iconic Tchaikovsky score. For additional information, visit pbt.org.
“Arctic: Our Frozen Planet” will begin screening at the Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 27 and run through Tuesday, Oct. 31.The film, narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, takes audiences to the top of the globe where climate change is happening faster and more dramatically than anywhere else. The runtime is 42 minutes. Tickets are available through carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“The Andrews Brothers” is the first of St. Vincent College’s summer theater shows. The musical features memorable hits from the 1940s. Shows will be performed May 30 through June 5 at the Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the campus of the Latrobe school. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” a comedy set in 1953 New York, will be performed from June 27 through July 2 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers and Hammerstein” will be performed July 18-23 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
Westmoreland 250, an exhibit celebrating Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, is now open at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. More than 30 historical societies, museums, and other organizations across the county have loaned objects and/or pictures for the exhibit. The exhibit will be open throughout the year. For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org
“Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” is now open at the Car and Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh. The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2024, and features well-known favorites like the 1914 Ford Model T Touring Car and the 1922 Lincoln Model L. For tickets or information, visit theprickpittsburgh.org.
Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea has over 140 authentic Viking artifacts, including a full-sized replica of a Viking boat. The exhibit, displayed at the PPG Science Pavilion in Pittsburgh, is open through Monday, Sept. 4. For tickets, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“Traveling While Black,” a cinematic virtual reality experience, opens at 820 Liberty Gallery on Friday, May 19 and will run through Sept. 24. The installation was created by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios. The Pittsburgh gallery is open Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, visit trustarts.org.
SAMA Ligioner Valley will host a beginner’s oil painting class on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. with artist Doreen Currie. Reservations for the class can be made by calling the museum at 724-238-6015, emailing ligonier@sama-art.org or by going to the museum website at www.sama-art.org under events list.
Artist Steve Alexis’ exhibit “in spite of me, here you are” runs at 707 Penn Gallery in Pittsburgh through June 11. The exhibit explores the idea of sitting with the uncertain, and questioning our identities. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2 and is based on the Apple TV+ series “Jane.” The show was inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. For more information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
The Jersey Seasons will bring the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Washington Festival Chorale presents Bits of Broadway on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Washington. There will be a second performance on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in McMurray. The chorale will be presenting Broadway hits from “Oklahoma,” “Sound of Music” and “South Pacific.” Tickets are $10, and admission for those 16 and under is free. Tickets are available from any chorale member, at Citizen’s Library and at the door.
The Village People will perform at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows’ event center on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree will take place on Sunday, May 21 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in the Fiddlers’ Building. The House Band will play, followed by an open mic. The guest band is Still Standing, which will play a gospel set including hymns, cover songs with gospel lyrics and contemporary worship music. For more information, follow The Old Time Fiddlers Association of Western Pennsylvania on Facebook.
Rocker John Mellencamp will play two shows at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh: Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 as part of his “Live and in Person 2023” tour. Shows are at 8 p.m. both nights.
W.S.O. in the U.S.A. will explore the nation’s rich musical heritage and traditions at Olin Fine Arts Center, 285 E. Wheeling St., Washington. The Washington Symphony Orchestra performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available by calling 724-223-9796.
Woodworker and musician Dr. Darrell Smith of Brownsville will present a demonstration on constructing musical instruments at Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) in Brownsville on Wednesday, May 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. The demonstration will occur at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center (MVAA South), 119 Brownsville Ave. Admission is $10, and can be paid at the door.
Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet will celebrate 50 years together in a Sunday, June 4 concert at Mount Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Road, Pittsburgh. The show begins at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Dead & Company’s The Final Tour, hits the stage at The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Dave Mason’s Endangered Species Tour comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Bruce Cockburn with special guest Dar Williams will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Country star Hank Williams Jr. comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Paramore, with special guests Bloc Party, will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Morgan Wallen will bring his One Night At A Time tour to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15. Special guests include Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. For tickets, visit mlb.com/pirates/tickets/events.
Trace Adkins will perform at The Meadows Event Center at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington on Friday, June 16. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Irish Tenors will perform with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The band America will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Cahal Dunne’s Grand to be Irish Luncheon, which includes a show and lunch, is slated for Wednesday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Cost of a ticket includes the show, lunch, tax and gratuity. For information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Ben Folds performs on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Dave Matthews Band will play at The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Dierks Bentley, with Jordan Davis and Hailey Whitters, is coming to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Peter Noone and The Herman’s Hermits, with special guests Mark Milovats and The Latshaw Pops present a tribute to the 60s at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Big Time Rush’s Can’t Get Enough Tour comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including: No Bad Juju at Jergels in Warrendale on May 19; Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The nonprofit Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels at its Charleroi and Brownsville locations. Lessons are taught by experienced and qualified instructors, and tailored to the individual student’s needs and goals. For more information, visit monvalleyacademyforthearts.org/music-lessons, or call 724-565-1687.
MISC.
Wheeling Wizarding Festival at Wheeling Heritage will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 3 to 8 p.m. The free event will be filled with games, a costume contest, crafts, food and magic. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be shown at dusk. Heritage Port is located at 1201 Water St., Wheeling, W.Va.
Stellar Stargazing returns to Buhl Observatory in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 27 from 9 to 11 p.m. Participants can check out the night sky in the planetarium, and will head to the observatory on the rooftop, weather permitting. Advance registration is encouraged. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Garrett County Celtic Festival in Friendsville, Md., takes place on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Friendsville Community Park. Among the activities are musicians, dancers, Highland games, and living history. For additional information, visit gccelticfestival.com.
The Sunday Antiques & Collectibles Sale held at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg has started for the season. The sales run the second Sunday of each month through October. Buyers can enter the grounds at 7:30 a.m., and shop through the early afternoon. For more information on the sale, or to become a seller, call 724-836-1800.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Avella is now open for the season, with a number of events slated for the summer. Among them are vintage base ball games on Sunday, May 21 and Saturday, Aug. 19; the annual atlatl competition on Saturday, June 17 and the Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 2. Additionally, in Sunday, June 18 and Saturdays, July 15, Aug. 5 and Oct. 28, “insider tours” will mark 50 years since the first excavation at the rockshelter. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.
Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, is now open for the season. Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site and see living history displays and demonstrations. For additional information on times and hours, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA will be operating its model train layout in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington, on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed and passed along to local charities.
South Hills Village Mall in Pittsburgh is planning a number of Wednesday Play Dates throughout the summer on the lower level near the children’s play area. Dates are June 21 and July 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each date includes activities and is free.
The Fayette County Fiber Festival will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morrell VFC Event Center, 1232 University Drive, Dunbar. The festival includes vendors from Pennsylvania and West Virginia, fiber arts demonstrations and a food truck. Admission and parking are free, but organizers are accepting non-perishable items to donate to a local food pantry. For more information, visit fayettecountyfiberfestival.weebly.com.
Om Body welcomes guest meditation leader and sound therapist, Robert Hensley, an award-winning content creator who is also a member of the Uniontown High School Hall of Fame, to lead three monthly Elemental Meditation and Sound Bath sessions, on Wednesdays, June 21 and July 19. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Sessions are $30 per person. Visit www.ombodymassageandwellness.com/monthly-schedule to register.
Hands on History Day Camp for students who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will be held at the Bradford House Museum in Washington from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Campers will immerse themselves in the 1790s through crafts, games, food and lessons. Spaces are limited. Register online www.bradfordhouse.org/events/hands-on-history-day-camp or on Eventbrite at HandsonHistoryDayCamp.eventbrite.com.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
