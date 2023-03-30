THEATER/FILM
“Talking With…,” 11 monologues about women presented by women, will be presented by the Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 30-April 1; and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. The show will be held at Ferguson Theater, 150 Finoli Drive, Greensburg. Tickets are available at the door.
“Parable of the Sower,” a musical based on the sci-fi novel by Octavia E. Butler, comes to the Pittsburgh Playhouse’s PNC Theatre Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2. All shows except for Sunday’s are at 7 p.m. The Sunday performance is at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, visit playhouse.pointpark.edu.
“Once,” the story of a guy who gave up on love and music and the girl who inspired him to dream again, runs on select dates through Saturday, April 2 at the Gargaro Theater in Pittsburgh. For dates, times and ticket information, visit pittsburghmusicals.com.
“Tina” a musical based on the life of legendary performer Tina Turner, will tell the story of a woman who broke barriers to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. The show will be staged Tuesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 9 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
“Popcorn Falls” will kick off the 2023 season at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg on Thursday, April 6. The production tells the story of a sleepy town forced into a bankruptcy with their only hope for survival to open a theater. The show will run April 6-8 and 13-16.
“Steel Magnolias,” presented by Pittsburgh Public Theater, showcases the love between a mother and daughter and the women who surround them at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh. Performances are underway, and run through Sunday, April 9. For more information, visit ppt.org.
“Footloose,” presented by Stage Right, hits the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The musical is based on the movie of the same name, and celebrations the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.
“9 to 5,” starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, will be shown at the State Theatre Center for the Arts as part of its Classic Film Series on Friday, April 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. There are no previews shown, so the movie starts on time.
“The Master’s Program: Balanchine and Beyond,” takes center stage at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16. Presented by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, the mixed repertory program features classical dancing with contemporary twists and live music from the PBT Orchestra. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m.
“C.S. Lewis: Further Up & Further In” is award-winning actor Max McLean’s take on the British writer’s thoughts on a number of topics. Performances are slated for Saturday, April 22 at 4 and 8 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh.
“Potted Potter” will take on the challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books – and a game of quidditch – into 70 minutes at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. The show is set for Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.
“Young Americans,” a play that takes the audience on a journey between two eras and two generations, will be performed at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh from Wednesday, April 26 through Sunday, May 14. For more information, visit ppt.org.
“Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” a musical take on the well-known book, television and movie monkey, and will be presented at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7.
“Last of the Boys,” a fierce, funny and haunted play about a friendship forged during the Vietnam War, will be performed at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Cirque International, featuring a lineup of acrobats, gymnasts and aerial artists, brings its family-friendly show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” a Tony Award-winning musical, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 7.
“Jersey Boys,” a musical featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will be performed at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on select dates between Thursday, May 4 and Sunday, May 14. For additional information on times and tickets prices, visit pittsburghmusicals.com.
“Madagascar: The Musical Live!” brings the DreamWorks movie’s favorite characters to stage during at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
“The Sleeping Beauty” with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Orchestra will be staged at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Based on the fairy tale, the show is set to the iconic Tchaikovsky score.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Jon Tai in “Road Signs” from April 12-30; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
“And, The Lord Spoke,” a photography exhibit by Jacob Pesci, is on display at 937 Liberty Gallery in Pittsburgh through Sunday, May 14. Pesci’s photographic essay explores themes of American life over the past eight years. The exhibit opens March 31 with an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artist Steve Alexis’ exhibit “in spite of me, here you are” runs at 707 Penn Gallery in Pittsburgh through June 11. The exhibit explores the idea of sitting with the uncertain, and questioning our identities. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
3 Redneck Tenors will bring their brand of music and comedy to the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.
Soul Shine, an Allman Brothers Experience, will perform at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31. For tickets or additional information, visit lamptheatre.org.
Comedy at the Carnegie, a standup benefit for the Carnegie Library of Homestead, will feature a number of comedians at the Carnegie Music Hall on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit librarymusichall.com.
“Way Down Yonder in New Orleans,” a River City Brass show, will explore the roots of early jazz and ragtime masters like Louis Armstrong, King Oliver and Sidney Bechet on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
“Home Again,” a tribute to the music of Carole King, comes to The Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit lamptheatre.org.
Brian Culbertson’s The Trilogy Tour comes to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, with special guest The Weight Band, will bring the Jersey Shore sound to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Amirtha Kidambi and Darius Jones will perform in “Angels and Demons” as part of the Sound Series at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 6 at 8 p.m. The show features musical adaptations of cosmological writings by composer and band leader Sun Ra. On Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m., musician Al Cerulo will perform in “Amplified Perception.” Vieux Farka Toure with special guest DJ Pandemic Pete is set to perform on Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m.
Molly Hatchet with special guest Six Gun Sally, is slated to play at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit lamptheatre.org.
Hotel California brings a salute to The Eagles to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Cory Asbury brings The Pioneer Tour to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m. The singer/songwriter has been making music since the age of 14, becoming a full-time performer by 21.
Natalie Merchant, former lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs, brings her “Keep Your Courage” tour to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” includes a selection of songs from Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert, in addition to a number of other hits. The show will be performed at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m.
Graham Nash – Sixty Years of Songs and Stories comes to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.
Brit Floyd celebrates 50 years of Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” album during a performance on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. The show also includes highlights from the band’s other albums.
Ambrosia, a Grammy-nominated band known for songs like “Biggest Part of Me,” will perform at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.
Frank Caliendo, a comedian, actor and impressionist, will bring laughs to the event center at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Beethoven’s Mass in C brings together the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Chamber Choir and Pittsburgh Opera soloists on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Pittsburgh Oldies All Stars, including The Jaggerz, Chuck Blasko’s Vogues, The Skyliners, The Marcels and Pure Gold, will join together in an all-star tribute to the doo wop, oldies and rock at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The performance will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m.
The Collingsworth Family: Just Sing Tour will bring songs of praise and worship to the stage of The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.
The Jim Krenn Comedy Show comes to The Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit lamptheatre.org.
The Wallflowers, led by front man Jakob Dylan, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.
Bush, the 90s rock band, will perform at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows’ event center on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot 2023 Tour comes to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. Special guests for the show are Scotty McCreery and Megan Moroney. For tickets or additional information, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Lizzo, with special guest Latto, will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 13. The show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Shane Gillis, a stand-up comic, actor and writer from Mechanicsburg, will perform at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
Blink 182 with special guests Turnstile will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
The Village People will perform at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows’ event center on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Rocker John Mellencamp will play two shows at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh: Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 as part of his “Live and in Person 2023” tour. Shows are at 8 p.m. both nights.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including The Kentucky Headhunters at Jergels in Warrendale on April 2; Almost Queen (A Tribute to Queen) and Philadelphia Freedom (A Tribute to Elton John) at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, W.Va., on April 7 and at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, W.Va., on April 8; The American Ride (A Tribute to Toby Keith) at Jergels in Warrendale on April 14; Lita Ford at Jergels in Warrendale on May 7; No Bad Juju at Jergels in Warrendale on May 19; Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall has announced their upcoming comedy shows with The Tape Face Show at 8 p.m. April 6, Bored Teachers Comedy Tour: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! at 7 p.m. April 8 and Paula Poundstone at 8 p.m. April 29. The music all is located at 510 East 10th Avenue, Munhall. For more information, visit librarymusichall.com.
MISC.
“Yinzercon,” a celebration of all things Western Pennsylvania, comes to Remixxd (Steel City Galleries), 236 Finley Road, Belle Vernon on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. Tickets for the inaugural celebration of the area’s celebrities, food and goods are now on sale. Visit steelcitygalleries.com for more information.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest to bring litter awareness is open to amateur photographers in Pennsylvania, and entries will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title and severity of the litter. Winners will be awarded cash prizes. For more information and contest rules, visit https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/. Entry deadline is Oct. 31. Questions can be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org.
The Bradford House Museum and Washington & Jefferson College present “An Evening with the Marquis de Lafayette” for their 2023 Symposium on Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania on March 31 at The Chapel at Old Main on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College, in Washington. Doors and displays open at 6:30 p.m. and the speakers begin at 7 p.m. with a reception to follow at 9 p.m. among the historical displays. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door at www.eventbrite.com.
