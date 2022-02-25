theater/film/literature
Junie B. Jones, the title character in a series of children’s books, takes the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg in “Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook.” The show runs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25 and at 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday March 26.
Party at The Palace returns to the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Winter Wonderland-themed event includes entertainment and savory bites. Tickets can be purchased at westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
Disney’s “Newsies,” the tale of charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly, will take the stage at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg. The musical will be performed Thursdays, April 28 and May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, April 29 and May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, April 30 and May 7 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 1 and May 8 at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for ages 5 and up.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Newly announced shows include: The Evansons in “Second Sight” from April 6 to May 1; Naathan Phan in “The Polymath of Magic” from May 4-29; Mr. Messado in “Ringistry from June 1-19; Paul Gertner in “Steel City Miracles” from June 22 to July 3; Paige Thompson in “Pages of Time” from July 6-31; Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. Already scheduled shows include Eric Jones in “Immaculate Deception” through Feb. 27 and Jon Tai’s “Road Signs” runs March 2 through April 3. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season. The schedule includes: “Hamilton,” Feb. 22-March 13, 2022; “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” March 18-20, 2022; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 19-24, 2022; “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 17-22, 2022. For information, go online to TrustArts.org/Broadway, or call 412-456-6666.
Pittsburgh Opera will perform “In a Grove,” Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 27, 2 p.m.; March 1, 7 p.m.; March 3, 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit pittsburghopera.org/tickets.
art/exhibits
The “Fields, Fragments and Fictions” exhibit at the Heinz Architectural Center in Pittsburgh celebrates the work of Greek artist Zoe Zenghelis from March 26 through July 24. A lineup of public programs on April 30 includes a 3 p.m. roundtable discussion with Zenghelis in the Carnegie Museum of Art theater. The event is free, and those who wish to participate virtually can sign up at cmoa.org.
Carnegie Science Center is holding an adults-only EDM Block Party on Friday, March 4. Activities include deeper science content, riskier experiments and party games. The party runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available at carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Orchid Tropical Bonsai Show, “An Ocean of Color” is at Phipps through March 6. It features brightly-colored orchids, tropical bonsai specimens, fruiting and flowering bonsai trees and more. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Member and nonmember tickets must be reserved in advance and masks are required for all guests aged 2 or older. For additional information, go online to phippsconservatory.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., will open April 7. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
”Working Thought,” a new group exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Art starting March 5, will showcase contemporary artwork across media and generations, highlighting connections between diverse artistic practices. A film series, presenting the work of five filmmakers, will also be part of the exhibit, which will be open through June 26. For information go online to cmoa.org.
Jodee Harris Gallery at Seton Hill University in Greensburg is hosting the exhibit Glacial Movements and Solar Folds by Fritz Hortsman through March 3. For additional information, visit setonhill.edu.
”The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh!: A Mo Willems Exhibit” opened at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and will be there through May 8. Willems is a children’s book writer, animator and voice actor whose work includes the Cartoon Network series “Sheep in the Big City.” The exhibit is co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org or call 412-322-5058.
Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh April 22 through Aug. 15. Pivi’s work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
The National Aviary is opening its 70th year with the launch of “Tropical Paradise,” a new seasonal theme highlighting tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage and decor. Visitors will be able to stroll through tropical habitats, including the Tropical Rainforest and the Wetlands. Programming runs through May 28. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays. For information visit www.aviary.org.
The Senator John Heinz History Center is hosting “Hop into History,” a series of programs for children aged 3-5 that explore the people, places and stories that make Pittsburgh unique. The monthly interactive programs, held at the center, include: “Pop Art Icon,” Wednesday, March 9, 10:30 a.m. and “Homegrown,” Wednesday, April 13, 10:30 a.m. Advance registration is required. For information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh is closed through March 31 for upgrades. Included in the renovations are more modern seating, an area of moveable seating to allow for wheelchairs and new carpeting.
Carnegie Science Center will host “Pompeii: The Exhibition” through April 24. The exhibit tells the story of the city hidden from view and forgotten for centuries until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago. The exhibit will include one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented, and 180 artifacts, including gladiator helmets, armor, lamps and more. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/pompeii.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
Windborne, a folk quartet, will perform at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater on Penn Avenue in East Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The show is sponsored by Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Society. Tickets and additional information is available at calliopehouse.org.
Foo Fighters take the stage at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Saturday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the concert season. Other shows scheduled for the coming months include: The Lumineers, Wednesday, June 15; Train, Jewel and Blues Traveler, Friday, June 17; Backstreet Boys, Tuesday, July 5; Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire, Wednesday, July 6; The Doobie Brothers, Saturday July 9; Thomas Rhett, Thursday, July 14; Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Saturday, July 16; Morgan Wallen, Thursday, July 21; Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, Friday, July 22; Kid Rock and Foreigner, Saturday, Aug. 6; Jason Aldean, Friday, Aug. 26; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10.
Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) embraces a rock and roll theme during “WSO Rocks” The program will feature vocal and instrumental performances highlighting rock music at the Olin Fine Arts Center on the Washington & Jefferson College campus. The concerts are scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets and information are available at washsym.org, or by calling 888-71-TICKETS, or at Citizens Library, the Peters Township Public Library, and the WSO office on East Wheeling Street in Washington.
Chatham Baroque’s latest program, “Les Nations: Music from the Time of Louis XIV and XV,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper St. Clair, and 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Proof of vaccination and adherence to COVID safety protocols are required. For more information, visit www.chathambaroque.org/2021-2022-season.
The Warriors Rock concert with Gary Racan and the Studio E-Band will be held at Seton Hill University, 107 W. Otterman St., Greensburg on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. Ticket proceeds benefit the CAHS Patriots. For tickets, call 724-672-5235 or email kim@warriorsrock.org or mike@warriorsrock.org.
River City Brass: Celtic Connections will be performed at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Sidewalk Prophets are bringing their “I Believe It Now” Tour to the Word of Life Church, 4497 Route 136, Greensburg at 7 p.m. March 4. Tickets for the concert are available at https://swp-ibin-greensburg.eventbrite.com.
Stage AE in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming shows. Times reflect when doors open for each show. Included are: Zoso, Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.; Subtronics, Wednesday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m.; The Industrial Strength Tour with Ministry and special guests, Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m.; Baby Keem, Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m.; The Wonder Years, Friday, March 11 at 6 p.m.
Chatham Baroque is presenting “Les Nations,” a program of instrumental chamber music at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available at www.chathambaroque.org.
JazzLive is returning to the Backstage Bar, 655 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh with free performances from 5 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday from Feb. 1 through March 29. Featured performers are Anita Levels and Soulvation, March 1; Deanna Witkowski Trio, March 8; Kenia, March 15; Ave Menna Trio, March 22; Lynn Speakman Quintet, March 29.
Thomas Rhett, a country pop singer and Grammy nominee, is bringing his “Bringing the Bar to You” tour to the Pavlion at Star Lake in Burgettstown July 14. Tickets are now on sale. Opening acts will be singers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. For additional information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.
PPG Paints Arena has a number of upcoming concerts: John Mayer, Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Tool with The Acid Helps, Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Eagles, Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m.; Justin Bieber, Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall has announced several upcoming shows. Included are the following: “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute To The Beatles,” Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.; William Shatner: Wrath of Khan, Saturday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.; The High Kings, Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m.; Henry Rollins, Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m.; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Justin Willman: Magin for Humans In Person, Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.; Colin Hay, Wednesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. For show prices, visit librarymusichall.com.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming shows. Patrons are urged to “know before you go” and call the theatre or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org to determine what protocols are in place for individual shows.
Upcoming concerts include: Loverboy, Wednesday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.; America, Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Chris Janson: Halfway to Crazy, Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Celtic Thunder, Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m.; Rhythm of The Dance, Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m.; Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles, Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m.; Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre: Aqualung 50th Anniversary, Wednesday, March 23 at 8 p.m.; Martina McBride, Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra: Nuevo Tango, Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits and the Bunkinghams, Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.
misc.
Smithfield author Jenny Susa will be at the German-Masontown Public Library on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to noon to sell copies of and sign her book, “Lessons From the Broken X: Ten Virtues My Sons with Fragile X Syndrome Have Helped Me Practice.” The book, also available on Amazon, discusses the biblical virtues Susa’s sons have helped her practice.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held on Sunday, March 20 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Future Jamborees will be held at the same times on April 24, May 15, June 12, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. During the Fayette County Fair, the Fiddlers will hold a jamboree on Saturday, July 30th. The July 17 jamboree is the annual picnic, which is free for members and $10 for non members. All other jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The 40th Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show runs at the Pittsburgh Convention Center March 4-13. The show is divided into four product categories: The Garden Pavilion, The Construction and Remodeling Center, The Home Interior Galleries and the Kitchen and Cooking Collection. Other features include The Biergarten, Children’s Village and The Duquesne Light Electric Lane. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets are available at pghhome.com.
The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia is coming to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13. Workshop and presentation topics include writing historical fiction, book reviews, storytelling and character development. The theme is “Pittsburgh: The Pairs of Northern Appalachia.” Registration is open at www.wcona.com.
Online registration is open for the Bradford House Museum’s poster contests for all middle and high school students in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. The topic is Western Pennsylvania history, 1750 – 1850. Students are required to construct a presentation on a standard size trifold display board, register online during February and deliver the project to the Bradford House by March 1. Visit bradfordhouse.org and look under the education tab for more information.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
Nemacolin Castle, 136 Front St., Brownsville, is open for history tours on weekends, starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $15 per person.