Washington, PA (15301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.