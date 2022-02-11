theater/film/literature
“RENT” will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale Thursday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 20. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to survive in Lower Manhattan. Performances on Thursday through Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday show is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at geyerpac.com, or by calling 724-887-0887.
“Blippi The Musical,” based on the popular educational YouTube channel, comes to the Benedum Center Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Children will learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with the character Blippi.
Cirque Mechanics’ “Birdhouse Factory,” an aerial performance show, will be at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. The show is set in a 1930s widget factory, as its transformed by the resourcefulness and creativity of the American worker.
Party at The Palace returns to the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Winter Wonderland-themed event includes entertainment and savory bites. Tickets can be purchased at westmorelandculturaltrust.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
Disney’s “Newsies,” the tale of charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly, will take the stage at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg. The musical will be performed Thursdays, April 28 and May 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays, April 29 and May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, April 30 and May 7 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 1 and May 8 at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for ages 5 and up.
Eric Jones returns to Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh with the show “Immaculate Deception” Feb. 2-27. The Philadelphia native has appeared on Comedy Central, “Masters of Illusion” on the CW and on Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us.” Jones was also among the final dozen contestants on season 12 of “America’s Got Talent.” For tickets and additional information, go to trustarts.org.
“RENT” the musical will be performed at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Friday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students. Ticket prices are $2 additional at the door. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season. The schedule includes: “Hamilton,” Feb. 22-March 13, 2022; “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” March 18-20, 2022; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” April 19-24, 2022; “Ain’t Too Proud,” May 17-22, 2022. For information, go online to TrustArts.org/Broadway, or call 412-456-6666.
Pittsburgh Opera will perform “In a Grove,” Feb. 19, 8 p.m.; Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 27, 2 p.m.; March 1, 7 p.m.; March 3, 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit pittsburghopera.org/tickets.
art/exhibits
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Orchid Tropical Bonsai Show, “An Ocean of Color” is at Phipps through March 6. It features brightly-colored orchids, tropical bonsai specimens, fruiting and flowering bonsai trees and more. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Member and nonmember tickets must be reserved in advance and masks are required for all guests aged 2 or older. For additional information, go online to phippsconservatory.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., will open April 7. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
”Working Thought,” a new group exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Art starting March 5, will showcase contemporary artwork across media and generations, highlighting connections between diverse artistic practices. A film series, presenting the work of five filmmakers, will also be part of the exhibit, which will be open through June 26. For information go online to cmoa.org.
Jodee Harris Gallery at Seton Hill University in Greensburg is hosting the exhibit Glacial Movements and Solar Folds by Fritz Hortsman through March 3. For additional information, visit setonhill.edu.
”The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh!: A Mo Willems Exhibit” opened at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and will be there through May 8. Willems is a children’s book writer, animator and voice actor whose work includes the Cartoon Network series “Sheep in the Big City.” The exhibit is co-organized by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghkids.org or call 412-322-5058.
Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh April 22 through Aug. 15. Pivi’s work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
The National Aviary is opening its 70th year with the launch of “Tropical Paradise,” a new seasonal theme highlighting tropical animals and habitats through programming, signage and decor. Visitors will be able to stroll through tropical habitats, including the Tropical Rainforest and the Wetlands. Programming runs through May 28. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Tuesdays. For information visit www.aviary.org.
The Senator John Heinz History Center is hosting “Hop into History,” a series of programs for children aged 3-5 that explore the people, places and stories that make Pittsburgh unique. The monthly interactive programs, held at the center, include: “Pop Art Icon,” Wednesday, March 9, 10:30 a.m. and “Homegrown,” Wednesday, April 13, 10:30 a.m. Advance registration is required. For information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh is closed through March 31 for upgrades. Included in the renovations are more modern seating, an area of moveable seating to allow for wheelchairs and new carpeting.
Carnegie Science Center will host “Pompeii: The Exhibition” through April 24. The exhibit tells the story of the city hidden from view and forgotten for centuries until its rediscovery more than 250 years ago. The exhibit will include one of the largest collections of body casts ever presented, and 180 artifacts, including gladiator helmets, armor, lamps and more. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org/pompeii.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
Creative Connections are virtual learning tools designed by Trust Arts Education Teaching Artists for learners of all ages. Each lesson is only a few minutes long and uses materials that most people already have on hand. Featuring visual arts, movement, music, and more, users can connect with the arts from wherever they are. Visit the website for the video lessons: trustarts.org/pct_home/education/children-teens/creative-connections.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
music/comedy
Windborne, a folk quartet, will perform at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater on Penn Avenue in East Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The show is sponsored by Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Society. Tickets and additional information is available at calliopehouse.org.
Cabaret singer Karen Akers takes the stage at the Greer Cabaret Theater in Pittsburgh for two performances on Monday, Feb 14 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Sidewalk Prophets are bringing their “I Believe It Now” Tour to the Word of Life Church, 4497 Route 136, Greensburg at 7 p.m. March 4. Tickets for the concert are available at https://swp-ibin-greensburg.eventbrite.com.
Stage AE in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming shows. Times reflect when doors open for each show. Included are: Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.; Goose, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.; Still Woozy: If This Isn’t Nice Tour, Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Yungblud: The Life on Mars Tour, Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Beach House: Once Twice Melody Tour, Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.; Marina: Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land Tour, Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Chatham Baroque is presenting “Les Nations,” a program of instrumental chamber music at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and additional information are available at www.chathambaroque.org.
JazzLive is returning to the Backstage Bar, 655 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh with free performances from 5 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday from Feb. 1 through March 29. Featured performers are Thomas Wendt Quartet, Feb. 15; Dwayne Dolphin, Feb. 22; Anita Levels and Soulvation, March 1; Deanna Witkowski Trio, March 8; Kenia, March 15; Ave Menna Trio, March 22; Lynn Speakman Quintet, March 29.
Thomas Rhett, a country pop singer and Grammy nominee, is bringing his “Bringing the Bar to You” tour to the Pavlion at Star Lake in Burgettstown July 14. Tickets are now on sale. Opening acts will be singers Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. For additional information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.
PPG Paints Arena has a number of upcoming concerts: Reba McEntire, Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.; MercyMe with Micah Tyler, Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.; Imagine Dragons, Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.; Journey with Billy Idol, Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trails are hosting a comedy night on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Colton Hall in Claridge. Tickets are $35 per person. A second comedy night will be held March 4 at Youngwood Fire Hall, and tickets are $30. Both shows will feature touring comedians, drawings, auctions and a cash bar. Doors open at 6 p.m. for both. For more information, visit co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
Darius Rucker will take the stage at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh for a concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The multi-platinum artist and former front man for Hootie & the Blowfish has found success in country music. Tickets for the show are now on sale and can be purchased at trustarts.org.
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall has announced several upcoming shows. Included are the following: Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Sal Vulcano Live (Feb. 12); Andy Grammer (Feb. 15); Letterkenny Live on Tour (Feb. 25). For cost and times, visit librarymusichall.com.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming shows. Patrons are urged to “know before you go” and call the theatre or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org to determine what protocols are in place for individual shows.
February concerts include: The Righteous Brothers, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.; Tracy Byrd and Aaron Tippin, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.; Jay and The American and The Brooklyn Bridge, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.; Beth Hart, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
John Mayer has announced concerts for his “Sob Rock” Tour 2022, with a show scheduled at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, on Feb. 25. Tickets are on sale at JohnMayer.com.
misc.
The 40th Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show runs at the Pittsburgh Convention Center March 4-13. The show is divided into four product categories: The Garden Pavilion, The Construction and Remodeling Center, The Home Interior Galleries and the Kitchen and Cooking Collection. Other features include The Biergarten, Children’s Village and The Duquesne Light Electric Lane. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets are available at pghhome.com.
“Inhabitants: Indigenous Perspectives” will be screened as part of Phipps Conservatory’s Environmental Film Series at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The film follows five Native American tribes as they restore traditional land management practices. The film will be screened virtually, with a discussion to follow. For more information, visit phippsconservatory.org.
Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown is holding Valentine’s Fear Fest on Feb. 11 and 12. The scary evenings include two Valentine’s-themed haunted houses. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.hauntedhillsestate.com.
Monster Jam returns to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., Feb. 12 at 1 and 7 p.m. and Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. Monster trucks Grave Digger, Max-D, Soldier Fortune Black Ops and El Toro Loco will all appear. Tickets are available at monsterjam.com.
The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia is coming to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13. Workshop and presentation topics include writing historical fiction, book reviews, storytelling and character development. The theme is “Pittsburgh: The Pairs of Northern Appalachia.” Registration is open with early-bird pricing through Feb. 20 at www.wcona.com.
Online registration is open for the Bradford House Museum’s poster contests for all middle and high school students in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. The topic is Western Pennsylvania history, 1750 – 1850. Students are required to construct a presentation on a standard size trifold display board, register online during February and deliver the project to the Bradford House by March 1. Visit bradfordhouse.org and look under the education tab for more information.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
Nemacolin Castle, 136 Front St., Brownsville, is open for history tours on weekends, starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $15 per person.