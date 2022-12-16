THEATER/FILM
“Miracle on 34th Street” closes out the 2022 season at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg with performances that run at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15-17, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17. For tickets, visit littlelake.org.
”Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “The Ballad of the Brown King” will be presented by Resonance Works on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. each day, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Performances will be at the New Hazlett Theater on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Victory Brinker, a young opera singer from Latrobe who recently appeared on NBC-TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” is making her Resonance Works debut in the role of Amahl. More information is available at www.resonanceworks.org.
”The Wanderers” by Anna Ziegler will be presented at the City Theatre Main Stage on Pittsburgh’s South Side with performances 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. The production focuses on Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, who have newly entered into an arranged marriage. For information, go online to CityTheatreCompany.org or call 412-431-2489.
”A Christmas Story,” based on Jean Shepherd’s novel “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” and the beloved 1983 film, is being staged by Pittsburgh Public Theater at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh through Friday, Dec. 23. Information on performance dates and times is available at www.ppt.org or by phone at 412-316-1600.
“The Nutcracker” will be performed by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre from Friday, Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. PBT is also offering a number of “The Nutcracker”-themed programs for children from Sunday, Nov. 20 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. For performance tickets or additional information on the programs, visit pbt.org.
“The Polar Express 3D” is showing at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema from Friday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 on select dates. Tickets will be sold up to four weeks in advance. Visit carnegiesciencecenter.org for more information.
“Hairspray,” a musical celebration of the 60s, hits the stage at The Benedum Center in Pittsburgh with performances running from Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 8. For tickets or performances times, visit trustarts.org.
“Dragons and Mythical Beasts,” a family-friend show for all ages, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
“Llama Llama – Live!” comes to the stage at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 14 with shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 60-minute show is recommended for children ages 3 and up. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” brings the hit television show’s ballroom dancing pros live to perform at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey will be a special guest star in the show. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Ran’D Shine in “Evidence of Things Unseen” from Dec. 7-30; Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
“Native Narratives: Modern and Contemporary North American Indigenous Artists” is on display through Dec. 16 at the Verostko Center at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. Included among the works are sculptures by Jemez Pueblo and Cliff Fragua; figurative bronzes by famed-modernist Allan Capron Houser and his son, Philip Haozous; and piece of Mata Ortiz pottery by Gloria Hernandez. The center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
”American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum” will be exhibited at the Frick Art Museum in Point Breeze through Sunday, Jan. 8. A first for the Frick, this exhibit, organized by the American Folk Art Museum in New York, examines the continuum of self-taught art across time and place, from the founding of the United States to the present. For additional information, go online to thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art exhibit “Forest of Symbols” is running through February. The installation of five paintings for the exhibit shows the symbolism movement’s influence as it developed in this country from the early to mid-20th century. “Forest of Symbols” is on view in the Robertshaw Gallery in the museum at 221 North Main Street, Greensburg Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is now open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
The 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley through Feb. 5. The exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media. SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas comes to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at librarymusichall.com.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Home for the Holidays concert, featuring the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County and guest conductor Andres Franco comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
”Sounds of Christmas,” featuring Latshaw Pops Orchestra and special guest Victory Brinker, will provide holiday music at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets for the 90-minute musical celebration are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The House Band will play a few tunes, followed by Open Mic. Music will be provided by Common Faith Bluegrass and Second Wind. Jamming will take place so bring your instruments.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas brings Bradlee’s holiday stylings to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit librarymusichall.com.
Singer Judy Collins comes to the Byham Theater for her show, “An Evening with Judy Collins” on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. The date is a rescheduled performance from October. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, a 2016 “America’s Got Talent” alum, will perform in concert at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at thepalacetheatre.org, with a special meet-and-greet opportunity available for purchase separately.
The New York Bee Gees are set to disco out at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at thepalacetheatre.org.
Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin cover band, is giving performances on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Performances are at 8 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
MISC.
A Santa Trolley is coming to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Dec. Saturday and Sunday, 17-18. Guests will have the opportunity to climb aboard a restored streetcar that will transport them around the museum’s two-mile track. While aboard, visitors will get to meet Santa Claus. Departure times for the Santa Trolley will be available on the museum’s website, www.patrolley.org.
Crafternoons will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels. The craft is felt snowflake ornaments. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
A Christmas corn hole tournament will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the EQT Rec Center, 40 EverGreene Drive, Waynesburg. Registration is $20 per team. Call 724-627-2739 for more information.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA will be operating its Christmas model train display in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut Street, Washington. Hoursare Wednesdays through Saturdays from 2 until 7 p.m., and Sundays noon to 5 p.m., and Christmas Eve from 1 to 4 p.m. Hours are similar until Dec. 30, then closed until Jan. 14. Admission is free; donations are welcomed and passed along to local charities.
Tabletop gamers are invited to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland for monthly game days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gamers aged 10 or more and of all experience levels can play historical board games and miniature war games. The next gathering is on Saturday, Dec. 17. For additional information, go online to www.soldiersandsilorshall.org/museum.
Carnegie Science Center’s holiday camps for children aged 6 to 11 will be offered from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. The camps will explore the universe, robotics, space exploration, 3D modeling, gravity and more. Select camps will highlight experiences from the Science Center’s brand-new, 7,400 square-foot exhibit, “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” which will open in November. Registration is open at carnegiesciencecenter.org through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Information is also available at 412-237-3400.
Historic Hanna’s Town will host a Holiday Family Day on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate winter and the holiday season. Activities include crafts, history-themed story time and self-guided walking tours of holiday history at the site at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. All the activities are included with the regular admission price to Historic Hanna’s Town, which is free for Westmoreland Historical Society members and children 5 and under, $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and students through grade 12.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
Entertainment notices can be submitted to GO! Magazine by emailing go@heraldstandard.com at least two weeks prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.