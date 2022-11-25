THEATER/FILM
“Les Misérables,” the Tony Award-winning musical, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh for eight performances from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27. For tickets or additional information on times, visit trustarts.org.
“A Very Electric Christmas” tells the tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits. The show will be at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh for 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Friday, Nov. 25. Tickets are available through trustarts.org.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” brings the Peanuts gang to the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26. Actors will portray the characters in this live retelling of the timeless classic. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
“Miracle on 34th Street” closes out the 2022 season at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg with performances that run at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1-3, 8-10, and 15-17, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, 11 and 17. For tickets, visit littlelake.org.
“Annie Jr.,” based on the comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning musical “Annie,” heads to the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 and 4 p.m. For tickets, visit gctheatre.org.
“Cramer Studio Christmas Show” will be presented at Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown on Friday, Dec. 2 at Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10, with funds raised supporting the church. For more information, call Paul Cramer at 724-812-3399.
“Extreme Illusions and Escapes,” a show of magic and amazement, is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Geyer Performing Arts Center. For tickets or additional information, visit geyerpac.com.
“The Nutcracker” will be performed by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre from Friday, Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. PBT is also offering a number of “The Nutcracker”-themed programs for children from Sunday, Nov. 20 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. For performance tickets or additional information on the programs, visit pbt.org.
“The Nutcracker,” produced by the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown, is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The show features local dances of all ages performing the classic story to Tchaikovsky’s score. For tickets, visit statetheatre.info.
“The Nutcracker,” featuring Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Texture Contemporary Ballet, comes to The Palace Theatre for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. performances on Saturday, Dec. 10. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Schoolhouse Rock! Live” will be performed at the Metropolitan Theatre, 371 High St., Morgantown, West Virginia, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Seating is limited for the child-friendly show. For tickets or additional information, visit wvpublictheatre.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” the Charles Dickens story of holiday redemption, will be performed at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
“The Polar Express 3D” is showing at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 1 on select dates. Tickets will be sold up to four weeks in advance. Visit carnegiesciencecenter.org for more information.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Harry Evans in “The Enchanted Cards of Buenos Aires” from Nov. 2-Dec. 4; Ran’D Shine in “Evidence of Things Unseen” from Dec. 7-30; Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
A student art show runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 9 at Waynesburg University. Students at the school will showcase their works of art at Benedum Gallery. An opening night reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
A Virtual Holiday Paint & Sip Celebration, sponsored by the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA (MGA), on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will receive the supplies needed to create their own snowflake-inspired art and two bottles of wine from Kavic Winery of Carnegie. A link to event will also be sent so participants. For more information, contact MGA at mgaoffice@mgawpa.org or by phone at 412-566-1545.
“Native Narratives: Modern and Contemporary North American Indigenous Artists” is on display through Dec. 16 at the Verostko Center at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. Included among the works are sculptures by Jemez Pueblo and Cliff Fragua; figurative bronzes by famed-modernist Allan Capron Houser and his son, Philip Haozous; and piece of Mata Ortiz pottery by Gloria Hernandez. The center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is now open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
The 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley through Feb. 5. The exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media. SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC &
COMEDY
Poison front man Bret Michaels’ “Nothin But A Good Vibe 2022” tour comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Comedian Dave Landau will take to the stage at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at librarymusichall.com.
“The Sounds of Christmas,” a 90-minute musical celebration of the season, heads to The Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd in Oakmont on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. The show features the Latshaw Pops Orchestra, as well as singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Oaks Theater at 412-828-6322 or 1-888-718-4253 or visit their website at theoakstheater.com.
Mark Milovats brings his “Christmas Wonderland” show to the Byham Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. The show features the Santa Belle Dances, Holiday Pops Orchestra, live penguins and special celebrity guests. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Disney Princess The Concert comes to the Benedum Center on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Harry Connick Jr.’s A Holiday Celebration brings the sing’s originals as well as Christmas classics to the stage at the Benedum Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
“Tis the Season with the Beach Boys,” featuring the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The show includes the band’s timeless hits and holiday favorites, with tickets still available through trustarts.org.
River City Brass: Christmas Spectacular comes to The Palace Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the holiday concert are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
“A Christmas Holiday Concert X” will be presented by the V.F.W. Post 8643 Band at the State Theater in Uniontown on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The concert will feature both instrumental and vocal numbers. Cost of admission is the donation of non-perishable food items for the Fayette County Food Bank or new, unwrapped children’s toys for the “Toys for Tots” program. Monetary donations to support the musical activities of the V.F.W. Post 8543 Band are also accepted.
“A Very Yinzer Christmas” features performances from 25 local musicians to benefit children and adults from Band Together Pittsburgh. BTP is a nonprofit with a mission to enrich the lives of those on the autism spectrum, and is comprised of members who are on the spectrum. The performance is on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Tickets are available at www.yinzerchristmas.com.
Ryan Adams, a Grammy-nominated rocker, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through the theatre’s website or through livenation.com.
The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present “Sing of a Merry Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 West Liberty Ave., Bethel Park. The concert is free and open to the public.
Jackie Evancho will perform holiday favorites during a Christmas concert at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are available at librarymusichall.com.
“Christmas Memories,” a concert presented by the Washington Festival Chorale, will held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau Street in Washington and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Road in McMurray. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from any chorale member, at Citizen’s Library in Washington, or at the door. Tickets are free for those 16 and younger.
Kenny G’s “The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour” comes to The Palace Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The saxophonist will perform a number of hits during the show. Tickets are available through the theatre or latshawproductions.com.
Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas comes to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at librarymusichall.com.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas brings Bradlee’s holiday stylings to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit librarymusichall.com.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
MISC.
A Santa Trolley is coming to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Nov. 25-27, and Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18. Guests will have the opportunity to climb aboard a restored streetcar that will transport them around the museum’s two-mile track. While aboard, visitors will get to meet Santa Claus. Departure times for the Santa Trolley will be available on the museum’s website, www.patrolley.org.
A Christmas Open House will be held Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, from noon to 6 p.m. at Greene County Historical Society Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg. Guests can enjoy decorated rooms, light refreshments and a visit with Santa Claus.
A Holiday Open House will be held Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Thistlethwaite Vineyards, 151 Thistlethwaite Lane, Jefferson. Vendors will be set up throughout the winery.
Waynesburg’s holiday open house is on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit downtown for family-friendly activities, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a window decorating contest and the borough’s tree lighting.
A Toy and Comic Expo is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at EQT Rec Center, 400 Evergreene Drive, Waynesburg. More than 100 vendors and artists from in and around the area, along with actor Miko Hughes, who appeared in “Pet Semetary,” “New Nightmare” and other movies.
A Children’s Holiday Ornament Workshop will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. SAMA members will guide participants step-by-step in making fun and easy holiday ornaments. Cost is $10 per family, and includes all materials, cookies, and hot chocolate. Little ones can also have their pictures taken with Santa. Reservations can be made online at www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org. SAMA Ligonier is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier.
Peters Creek Historical Society is holding its annual Soup and Stroll open house at the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia on Sunday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4:30 p.m. Guests can dine on homemade soup, dessert and artisan bread amidst the charm of the 19th century Wright House and stroll through the house and the log cabin. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 8.
The Bradford House will host a Ladies’ Tea at the museum on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. The museum will be decorated in 18th century style, and guests will enjoy tea while sampling sweet and savory foods based on 18th century recipes. Tickets are $45 each and are available at Eventbrite. See bradfordhouse.org for more information.
Tabletop gamers are invited to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland for monthly game days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gamers aged 10 or more and of all experience levels can play historical board games and miniature war games. The next gathering is on Saturday, Dec. 17. For additional information, go online to www.soldiersandsilorshall.org/museum.
Carnegie Science Center’s holiday camps for children aged 6 to 11 will be offered from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. The camps will explore the universe, robotics, space exploration, 3D modeling, gravity and more. Select camps will highlight experiences from the Science Center’s brand-new, 7,400 square-foot exhibit, “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” which will open in November. Registration is open at carnegiesciencecenter.org through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Information is also available at 412-237-3400.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
