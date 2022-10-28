THEATER/FILM
A “Silence of the Lambs” night will be held at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. Visitors can watch as a Hannibal Lecter pumpkin is created, visit the museum’s replica cage, get tarot card readings and more. At 7:30 p.m., “The Silence of the Lambs” will be shown in the auditorium. Tickets and additional information are available at SoldiersAndSailorsHall.org.
“A Bronx Tale: One Man Show,” starring Chazz Palminteri, is coming to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh for 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Ballet Hispanico will bring communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx cultures through dance on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets are available through trustarts.org.
“Les Misérables,” the Tony Award-winning musical, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh for eight performances from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27. For tickets or additional information on times, visit trustarts.org.
“A Very Electric Christmas” tells the tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits. The show will be at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh for 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Friday, Nov. 25. Tickets are available through trustarts.org.
“Carousel: A Concert” includes all of the music from the Broadway hit backed by a 38-piece orchestra. Performances, from Stage Right, will be held on Friday Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. For tickets and additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“The Rocky Horror Show” will be performed at Westmoreland County Community College Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, with shows at 8 p.m. and midnight. Audience members are invited to dress up in the theme of fairy tale characters and mythical creatures, and to bring the traditional “Rocky Horror” callback props to take part in the production. The show will be in the Science Hall Theatre and ticket are $20.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Harry Evans in “The Enchanted Cards of Buenos Aires” from Nov. 2-Dec. 4; Ran’D Shine in “Evidence of Things Unseen” from Dec. 7-30; Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Hadestown,” the Tony Award-winning musical of mythical proportions, will be performed at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 20. The show tells the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and Persephone in a musical tale of faith, fear and love. Tickets are now on sale through trustarts.org.
“One Love to Lose” a soap opera-style play, will be presented at Long Branch Community Grange on Saturday, Nov. 19. A catered dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the door and can be purchased by calling 724¬¬-469-2736 or 724-938-2529. The show will be presented by Mystery’s Most Wanted.
ART/EXHIBITS
The Pittsburgh Watercolor Society’s Aqueous Open 2022 International Exhibition will be held at the Oglebay Institute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, W.Va., through Saturday, Oct. 29. For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghwatercolorsociety.com.
The exhibit “Pearl Bryan” is at the Media Arts Gallery on the Robert Morris University campus through Monday, Nov. 7. Curated by artist Stephen Chalmers, it looks at the life of Pearl Bryan, who was murdered and decapitated by her lover in Kentucky in 1896. The murder captured the imagination of the country, with daily news coverage of the trial, and resulting in the creation of more than 25 popular folk songs. For additional information, go online to rmu.edu.
“Color, Light and the Outdoors,” an exhibit at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, will be held through Oct. 30. To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view the work. The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.
”East Meets West: Women Icon Makers of West Ukraine,” featuring artwork of Ukrainian icons, will be on display at the Verostko Center for the Arts on the campus of St. Vincent College in Latrobe through Nov. 18. For other gallery hours or directions, visit verostkocenter.org/visit.
”Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is now open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
The 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley from Nov. 11 to Feb. 5. The exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media. SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
“Use What You Got,” the debut solo exhibit of works created by autodidactic multi-disciplinary artist atiya jones, runs at 707 Penn Gallery through Sunday, Nov. 20. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, go online to TrustArts.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
The Clarks will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. with opening act Michael Christopher. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute features Beatles tunes a plenty at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets for the 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 show range from $35 to $99 and are available at trustarts.org.
Blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor will perform songs from her latest studio album “The Blues Album” on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets for the intermission-free show are available at trustarts.org.
Saxman Boney James hits the stage at the Byham Theater to play selections from his latest album “Detour” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
Soweto Gospel Choir will commemorate South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. during a Tuesday, Nov. 22 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets are available through trustarts.org.
The Sixties Show, a concert featuring former band members of Bob Dylan, The Who and the Saturday Night Live Band, comes to The Palace Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
River City Brass opens its season with “Les Mis N’At,” a show featuring Broadway hits, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Steve Vai’s Inviolate Tour comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
The Guess Who brings the ultimate singalong experience to The Palace Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Cahal Dunne will perform a show at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Greensburg on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. A 11:30 a.m. luncheon will be included before the 1 p.m. shows. Tickets include both food and the performance and can be purchased at ferranteslakeview.com.
Mark Milovats brings his “Christmas Wonderland” show to the Byham Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. The show features the Santa Belle Dances, Holiday Pops Orchestra, live penguins and special celebrity guests. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Disney Princess The Concert comes to the Benedum Center on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Harry Connick Jr.’s A Holiday Celebration brings the sing’s originals as well as Christmas classics to the stage at the Benedum Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Poison front man Bret Michaels’ “Nothin But A Good Vibe 2022” tour comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Tedde Gibson, a theater organist, will be playing jazz, gospel and pop music, and accompany two silent film shorts, at Keystone Oaks High School in Dormont on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets or information are available at www.pittsburghtheatreorgan.com or www.showclix.com.
A Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) benefit concert will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe at Station Square. It will be an evening of blues, soul, rock and rhythm and blues from Bill Toms and Hard Rain, the Will Kondrich Band, Billy Price, Rick Witkowski, Shari Richards, and many more. Tickets can be purchased at the Hard Rock Cafe or online at www.explorerock.com.
”The Big Show,” a Mon Valley Academy for the Arts talent showcase, will be Sunday, Nov. 6 at Dee’s Event Center at 514 McKean Avenue in Charleroi. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for students and include the catered meal. For additional information call 724-565-1687 or send an email message to info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include Megan Hilty on Nov. 7, LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in October: Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.; The Outlaws with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.; Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:15 p.m.
MISC.
A free Halloween Dress Rehearsal Party will be held at Remixxed by Steel City Galleries in Belle Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers are invited to come in costume, get their photos taken with professional cosplayers and take home candy. Remixxed is in the Amcel Center at 236 Finley Road, Suite 28.
Peters Creek Historical Society is hosting a “Tea Party Brunch” on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia. Call 724-348-6406 for reservations. Seating is limited and cost is $25 per person.
A Harvest Dance is planned for the Mon Valley YMCA in Monongahela Friday, Oct. 21 starting at 6 p.m. It will include tango and Viennese Waltz exhibitions. A dance instructor and disc jockey will teach a free dance lesson and play requests. No partner is required, and singles, couples and teenagers are welcome. The YMCA is located at 101 Taylor Run Road in Monongahela. Information is available by calling 724-483-8077 or online at www.monvalleyymca.org.
Spirits of Fayette County Ghost Tours return to downtown Uniontown on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tours begin at Storey Square and depart every 30 minutes. Reservations are suggested by calling 724-437-4571 or emailing info@fayettechamber.com. Cost is $15 per person, and payment is required at reservation time.
Fayette County’s Halloween Parade will be held in downtown Uniontown on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. in the vicinity of Main Street at Gallatin Avenue. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Bands, schools, scouts, clubs and organizations are all invited to participate by contacting the Fayette Chamber office.
A Taffy Pull & Fall Finale takes place at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the activities are a taffy pulling party, cooking demonstration and cornhusk crafting. The last day of Meadowcroft’s 2022 season is Sunday, Oct. 30. For additional information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org.
Trick or Trolley and the annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley are coming to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington. The Pumpkin Patch Trolley runs from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23. During Trick or Trolley, children are encouraged to wear costumes and trick or treat at local businesses and organizations stationed throughout the Trolley Museum. Children’s games are also planned, as well as fall-themed refreshments. Both events will be happening 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For additional information, call 724-228-9256 or go online to www.patrolley.org.
Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood in West Mifflin is underway, running on select dates through Oct. 30. Rides are open during the day, and at night, the park features seven haunted houses and four scare zones. For tickets and operation days, visit kennywood.com.
Hallowboo! is underway at Idelwild park in Ligonier on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The child-friendly days allow little ones to trick-or-treat in Story Book Forrest, talk to costumed characters, ride rides and watch entertainment. For tickets and times, visit idewild.com.
Tabletop gamers are invited to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland for monthly game days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gamers aged 10 or more and of all experience levels can play historical board games and miniature war games. The next gathering is on Saturday, Dec. 17. For additional information, go online to www.soldiersandsilorshall.org/museum.
Greene County Historical Society and Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, is holding an upcoming lecture on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Rich Condon will discuss Civil War Defenses in Pittsburgh.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours Wednesdays through Sundays. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
Entertainment notices can be submitted to GO! Magazine by emailing go@heraldstandard.com at least two weeks prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.