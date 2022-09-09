MOVIES
Box office
1. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($6 million)
2. “Bullet Train” ($5.7 million)
3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($5.3 million)
4. “DC League of Super Pets” ($5 million)
5. “The Invitation” ($4.8 million)
6. “Beast” ($4 million)
7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($3.4 million)
8. “Jaws” ($2.6 million)
9. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($2.6 million)
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($2 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
3. “The Black Phone”
4. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”
5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
6. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
7. “Jurassic World 6-Movie Collection”
8. “The Bad Guys”
9. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
10. “My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission”
MUSIC
Top Country
1. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore
2. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
3. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
4. “Truth About You” – Mitchell Tenpenny
5. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
6. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi
7. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
8. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
9. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
10. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
BOOKS
1. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Love on the Brain” – Ali Hazelwood
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
5. “Unti Nonfiction” – Anon9780063221482
6. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
7. “November 9” – Colleen Hoover
8. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
10. “Lightlark (Book 1) – Alex Aster
