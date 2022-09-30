MOVIES
Box office
1. “Don’t Worry, Darling” ($19.2 million)
2. “The Woman King” ($11.1 million)
3. “Avatar” ($10 million)
4. “Barbarian” ($4.8 million)
5. “Pearl” ($1.9 million)
6. “See How They Run” ($1.9 million)
7. “Bullet Train” ($1.8 million)
8. “DC League of Super Pets” ($1.7 million)
9. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.5 million)
10. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
3. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
4. “Elvis”
5. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
6. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
7. “The Black Phone”
8. “Lightyear”
9. “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story: Season 1”
10. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
MUSIC
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
3. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
4. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
5. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
6. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
7. “I Ain’t Worried” – One Republic
8. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
9. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
10. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
Top Country
1. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
2. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
3. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
4. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
5. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
6. “Truth About You” – Mitchell Tenpenny
7. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
8. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
9. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
10. “Fall In Love” – Bailey Zimmerman
BOOKS
1. “The Butcher and the Wren” – Alaina Urquhart
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
7. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
8. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” – Randall Munroe
9. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
10. “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” – Becky Kennedy
