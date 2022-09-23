MOVIES
Box office
MOVIES
Box office
1. “The Woman King” ($19 million)
2. “Barbarian” ($6.5 million)
3. “Pearl” ($3.1 million)
4. “See How They Run” ($3 million)
5. “Bullet Train” ($2.5 million)
6. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($2.2 million)
7. “DC League of Super Pets” ($2.1 million)
8. “The Invitation” ($1.7 million)
9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($1.3 million)
10. “Moonage Daydream” ($1.2 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing”
4. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
5. “Elvis”
6. “The Black Phone”
7. “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story: Season 1”
8. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
9. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”
10. “Rick and Morty: Season 6”
MUSIC
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
3. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
4. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
5. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
6. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
7. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
8. “I Ain’t Worried” – One Republic
9. “Late Night Talking” – Harry Styles
10. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
Top Country
1. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
2. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
3. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
4. “Truth About You” – Mitchell Tenpenny
5. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
6. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
7. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
8. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore
9. “Don’t Come Lookin’” – Jackson Dean
10. “Half Of Me” – Thomas Rhett
BOOKS
1. “Fairy Tale” – Stephen King
2. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “A Court of Silver Flames” – Sarah J. Maas
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
6. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
7. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
9. “November 9” – Colleen Hoover
10. “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!” – Mo Willems
