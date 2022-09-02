MOVIES
Box office
1. “The Invitation” ($6.8 million)
2. “Bullet Train” ($5.6 million)
3. “Beast” ($4.8 million)
4. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($4.7 million)
5. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” ($4.6 million)
6. “DC League of Super Pets” ($4.1 million)
7. “Three Thousand Years of Longing” ($2.9 million)
8. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($2.7 million)
9. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($2.6 million)
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($2.3 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
2. “The Black Phone”
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
4. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”
5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
6. “The Bad Guys”
7. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
8. “Jurassic World 6-Movie Collection”
9. “Gone in the Night”
10. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
MUSIC
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
3. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
5. “Break My Soul” – Beyonce
6. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
7. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
8. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
9. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
10. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
Top Country
1. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi
2. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
3. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore
4. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
5. “Truth About You” – Mitchell Tenpenny
6. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
7. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
8. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
9. “5 Foot 9” – Tyler Hubbard
10. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young
BOOKS
1. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
4. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
5. “All Good People Here” – Ashley Flowers
6. “November 9” – Colleen Hoover
7. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
9. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 17” – Gege Akutami
10. “All Your Perfects” – Colleen Hoover
