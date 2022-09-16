Movies
Box office
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Movies
Box office
1. “Barbarian” ($10.5 million)
2. “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva” ($4.5 million)
3. “Bullet Train” ($3.3 million)
4. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($3.1 million)
5. “The Invitation” ($2.6 million)
6. “DC League of Super Pets” ($2.6 million)
7. “Lifemark” ($2.2 million)
8. “Beast” ($1.8 million)
9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($1.7 million)
10. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.3 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Top Gun: Maverick”
2. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
3. “1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story: Season 1”
4. “The Black Phone”
5. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”
6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
8. “The Bad Guys”
9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
10. “Jurassic World: 6-Movie Collection”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
3. “Late Night Talking” – Harry Styles
4. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
5. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
6. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
7. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
8. “I Ain’t Worried” – One Republic
9. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
10. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
Books
1. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
3. “The Final Gambit” – Jennifer Lynn Barnes
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
5. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
6. “November 9” – Colleen Hoover
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
8. “Carrie Soto Is Back” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
9. “The Ink Black Heart” – Robert Galbraith
10. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.