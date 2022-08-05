MOVIES
Box office
1. “DC League of Super Pets” ($23 million)
2. “Nope” ($18.5 million)
3. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($13.1 million)
4. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($10.9 million)
5. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($8.4 million)
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($7.5 million)
7. “Elvis” ($5.7 million)
8. “The Black Phone” ($2.4 million)
9. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($2.1 million)
10. “Vengeance” ($1.7 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
2. “The Bad Guys”
3. “Morbius”
4. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”
5. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
6. “Uncharted”
7. “Last Seen Alive”
8. “Father Stu”
9. “The Northman”
10. “Dog”
MUSIC
Hot Tunes
1. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
3. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
4. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
5. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Break My Soul” – Beyonce
7. “Late Night Talking” – Harry Styles
8. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
10. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
Top Country
1. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen
2. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott
3. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery
4. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown
5. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young
6. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi
7. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris
8. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore
9. “Truth About You” – Mitchell Tenpenny
10. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
BOOKS
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
5. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” – Daniel Silva
6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
7. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
8. “The Bad Guys #15” – Aaron Blabey
9. “November 9” – Colleen Hoover
10. “The 6:20 Man: A Thriller” – David Baldacci
