Movies
Box office
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Movies
Box office
1. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” ($21 million)
2. “Beast” ($11.5 million)
3. “Bullet Train” ($8 million)
4. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($5.9 million)
5. “DC League of Super Pets” ($5.6 million)
6. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($4 million)
7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($3.7 million)
8. “Nope” ($3.5 million)
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($3.2 million)
10. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” ($2.4 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
2. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
3. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
4. “The Bad Guys”
5. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”
6. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
7. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
8. “The Lost City”
9. “Last Seen Alive”
10. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
3. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
4. “Break My Soul” – Beyonce
5. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
6. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
7. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
8. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
9. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
10. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
Top Country
1. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi
2. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young
3. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
4. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
5. “Truth About You” – Mitchell Tenpenny
6. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore
7. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown
8. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
9. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
10. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
Books
1. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” – Jennette McCurdy
6. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
7. “November 9” – Colleen Hoover
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
9. “All Your Perfects” – Colleen Hoover
10. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas” – Shea Ernshaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.