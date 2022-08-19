MOVIES
Box office
1. “Bullet Train” ($13.4 million)
2. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($7 million)
3. “DC League of Super Pets” ($7 million)
4. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($5.3 million)
5. “Nope” ($5.3 million)
6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($5 million)
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” ($4 million)
8. “Bodies Bodies Bodies” ($3.2 million)
9. “Elvis” ($2.5 million)
10. “Fall” ($2.5 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
2. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
3. “The Bad Guys”
4. “The Lost City”
5. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
6. “Morbius”
7. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”
8. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
9. “Uncharted”
10. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”
MUSIC
Hot Tunes
1. “Break My Soul” – Beyonce
2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
3. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
5. “Staying Alive” – DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby
6. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
7. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
8. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre and dazy
9. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
10. “Bad Decisions” – benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg
Top Country
1. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown
2. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi
3. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young
4. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore
5. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”- Cole Swindell
6. “Truth About You” – Mitchell Tenpenny
7. “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
8. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott
9. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
10. “Wishful Drinking w/Sam Hunt” – Ingrid Andress
BOOKS
1. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
3. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
5. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
6. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s the Nightmare Before Christmas” – Shea Ernshaw
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
8. “November 9” – Colleen Hoover
9. “All Your Perfects” – Colleen Hoover
10. “Every Summer After” – Carley Fortune
