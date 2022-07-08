Movies
Box office
1. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($107 million)
2. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($25.5 million)
3. “Elvis” ($18.4 million)
4. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($16 million)
5. “The Black Phone” ($12.2 million)
6. “Lightyear” ($6.3 million)
7. “Mr. Malcom’s List” ($826,387)
8. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($551,974)
9. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($391,000)
10. “Jugjugg Jeeyo” ($320,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Morbius”
2. “The Bad Guys”
3. “The Batman”
4. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
5. “Uncharted”
6. “Spider-man: No Way Home”
7. “Father Stu”
8. “Ambulance”
9. “Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons”
10. “The Northman”
Music
Top Country
1. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
2. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery
3. “Take My Name” – Parmalee
4. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw
5. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott
6. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown
7. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen
8. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris
9. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young
10. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi
Books
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Reprint)” – Jenny Han
4. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Reprint)” – Jenny Han
5. “Summer I Turned Pretty (Reprint)” – Jenny Han
6. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
7. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Media Tie-In)” – Jenny Han
8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
10. “The Hotel Nantucket” – Elin Hilderbrand