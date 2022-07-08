Film Review - Minions: The Rise of Gru

Universal Pictures

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Minion characters, from left, Kevin, Stuart and Bob in a scene from “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Movies

Box office

1. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($107 million)

2. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($25.5 million)

3. “Elvis” ($18.4 million)

4. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($16 million)

5. “The Black Phone” ($12.2 million)

6. “Lightyear” ($6.3 million)

7. “Mr. Malcom’s List” ($826,387)

8. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($551,974)

9. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($391,000)

10. “Jugjugg Jeeyo” ($320,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Morbius”

2. “The Bad Guys”

3. “The Batman”

4. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

5. “Uncharted”

6. “Spider-man: No Way Home”

7. “Father Stu”

8. “Ambulance”

9. “Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons”

10. “The Northman”

Music

Top Country

1. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

2. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery

3. “Take My Name” – Parmalee

4. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw

5. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott

6. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown

7. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen

8. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris

9. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young

10. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi

Books

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

3. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Reprint)” – Jenny Han

4. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Reprint)” – Jenny Han

5. “Summer I Turned Pretty (Reprint)” – Jenny Han

6. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

7. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Media Tie-In)” – Jenny Han

8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins

10. “The Hotel Nantucket” – Elin Hilderbrand

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In