Movies
Box office
1. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($144.1 million)
2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($46.1 million)
3. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($15.5 million)
4. “Elvis” ($11.1 million)
5. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($8.5 million)
6. “The Black Phone” ($7.7 million)
7. “Lightyear” ($3 million)
8. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” ($322,167)
9. “Mr. Malcom’s List” ($255,116)
10. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($245,541)
Watched at Home
1. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”
2. “Morbius”
3. “The Bad Guys”
4. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
5. “Father Stu”
6. “Uncharted”
7. “Spider-man: No Way Home”
8. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”
9. “Dog”
10. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
3. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
4. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
5. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
6. “Jimmy Cooks” – Drake featuring 21 Savage
7. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
9. “Break My Soul” – Beyonce
10. “Big Energy” – Latto
Top Country
1. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
2. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery
3. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw
4. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott
5. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown
6. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen
7. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young
8. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris
9. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi
10. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore
Books
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Reprint)” – Jenny Han
4. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
5. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Reprint)” – Jenny Han
6. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
7. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Media Tie-In)” – Jenny Han
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
9. “Summer I Turned Pretty (Reprint)” – Jenny Han
10. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover