Film Review - Thor: Love and Thunder

Jasin Boland – Marvel Studios

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Natalie Portman, left, and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Movies

Box office

1. “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($144.1 million)

2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($46.1 million)

3. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($15.5 million)

4. “Elvis” ($11.1 million)

5. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($8.5 million)

6. “The Black Phone” ($7.7 million)

7. “Lightyear” ($3 million)

8. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” ($322,167)

9. “Mr. Malcom’s List” ($255,116)

10. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($245,541)

Watched at Home

1. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore”

2. “Morbius”

3. “The Bad Guys”

4. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

5. “Father Stu”

6. “Uncharted”

7. “Spider-man: No Way Home”

8. “Downton Abbey: A New Era”

9. “Dog”

10. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

2. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

3. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

4. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush

5. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems

6. “Jimmy Cooks” – Drake featuring 21 Savage

7. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

8. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

9. “Break My Soul” – Beyonce

10. “Big Energy” – Latto

Top Country

1. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

2. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery

3. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw

4. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott

5. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown

6. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen

7. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young

8. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris

9. “Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi

10. “With A Woman You Love” – Justin Moore

Books

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

3. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Reprint)” – Jenny Han

4. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

5. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Reprint)” – Jenny Han

6. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover

7. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Media Tie-In)” – Jenny Han

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins

9. “Summer I Turned Pretty (Reprint)” – Jenny Han

10. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover

