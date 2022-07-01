FIlm Review - Elvis

Warner Bros. Pictures

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Austin Butler in a scene from “Elvis.”

Movies

Box office

1. “Elvis” ($31.2 million)

2. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($29.6 million)

3. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($26.7 million)

4. “The Black Phone” ($23.6)

5. “Lightyear” ($18.1 million)

6. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($1.7 million)

7. “Jugjugg Jeeyo” ($604,000)

8. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($533,346)

9. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($498,362)

10. “The Bad Guys” ($455,865)

Watched at Home

1. “Morbius”

2. “Uncharted”

3. “Father Stu”

4. “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

5. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

6. “The Lost City”

7. “The Batman”

8. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

9. “Dog”

10. “Spider-man: No Way Home”

Music

Hot tunes

1. “Jimmy Cooks” – Drake featuring 21 Savage

2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

3. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

4. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems

5. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

6. “Sticky” – Drake

7. “Falling Back” – Drake

8. “Glimpse of Us” – Joji

9. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush

10. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

Top Country

1. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

2. “Take My Name” – Parmalee

3. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery

4. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean

5. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw

6. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott

7. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown

8. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen

9. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris

10. “At The End of A Bar” – Chris Young

Books

1. “The Hotel Nantucket” – Elin Hilderbrand

2. “The Battle for the American Mind” – Pete Hegseth

3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

4. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

6. “Sparring Partners” – John Grisham

7. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins

9. “Why a Daughters Needs a Dad” – Gregory Lang & Susanna Leonard Hill

10. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry

