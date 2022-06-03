Film Review - Top Gun: Maverick

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Jennifer Connelly, left, and Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Movies

Box office

1. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($126.7 million)

2. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($15.8 million)

3. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($12.6 million)

4. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($5.7 million)

5. “The Bad Guys” ($4.3 million)

6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($2.5 million)

7. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($2.4 million)

8. “The Lost City” ($1.8 million)

9. “Men” ($1.2 million)

10. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($850,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Uncharted”

2. “Morbuis”

3. “Dog”

4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

5. “The Lost City”

6. “Moonfall”

7. “Sing 2”

8. “Blacklight”

9. “The Batman”

10. “Jackass Forever”

Music

Top Country

1. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean

2. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

3. “Take My Name” – Parmalee

4. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

5. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

6. “AA” – Walker Hayes

7. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw

8. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery

9. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen

10. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris

Books

1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss

2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

4. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry

5. “The Offices Bffs: Tales of the Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There” – Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey

6. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

7. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse (Dungeons & Dragons Book): – Wizards RPG Team

8. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey

9. “In the Blood, 5: A Thriller” – Jack Carr

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins

