Movies
Box office
1. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($145 million)
2. Top Gun: Maverick” ($51.8 million)
3. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($5.2 million)
4. “The Bad Guys” ($2.5 million)
5. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($2.4 million)
6. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($1.7 million)
7. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($1.2 million)
8. “Firestarter” ($833,340)
9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($750,559)
10. “Ante Sundaraniki” ($621,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Uncharted”
2. “The Lost City”
3. “Morbius”
4. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
6. “Dog”
7. “The Batman”
8. “Sing 2”
9. “The Contractor”
10. “Father Stu”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
5. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
6. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
7. “Big Energy” – Latto
8. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
9. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat
10. “Titi Me Pregunto” – Bad Bunny
Top Country
1.“Take My Name” – Parmalee
2. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean
3. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
4. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery
5. “AA” – Walker Hayes
6. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw
7. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott
8. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen
9. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris
10. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown
Books
1. “Sparring Partners” – John Grisham
2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
4. “One More” – Ed Mylett
5. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
6. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry
7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss
8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
10. “Meant to Be” – Emily Griffin