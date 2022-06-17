Film Review - Jurassic World Dominion

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Movies

Box office

1. “Jurassic World: Dominion“ ($145 million)

2. Top Gun: Maverick” ($51.8 million)

3. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($5.2 million)

4. “The Bad Guys” ($2.5 million)

5. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($2.4 million)

6. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($1.7 million)

7. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($1.2 million)

8. “Firestarter” ($833,340)

9. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($750,559)

10. “Ante Sundaraniki” ($621,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Uncharted”

2. “The Lost City”

3. “Morbius”

4. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

6. “Dog”

7. “The Batman”

8. “Sing 2”

9. “The Contractor”

10. “Father Stu”

Music

Hot tunes

1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

3. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems

4. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush

5. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

6. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

7. “Big Energy” – Latto

8. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

9. “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone featuring Doja Cat

10. “Titi Me Pregunto” – Bad Bunny

Top Country

1.“Take My Name” – Parmalee

2. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean

3. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

4. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery

5. “AA” – Walker Hayes

6. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw

7. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott

8. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen

9. “Circles Around This Town” – Maren Morris

10. “Like I Love Country Music” – Kane Brown

Books

1. “Sparring Partners” – John Grisham

2. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

4. “One More” – Ed Mylett

5. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

6. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry

7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss

8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins

10. “Meant to Be” – Emily Griffin

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In