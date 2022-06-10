Britain Top Gun Maverick Premiere

Associated Press

Tom Cruise poses for the media during the ‘Top Gun Maverick’ UK premiere at a central London cinema, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Movies

Box office

1. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($90 million)

2. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($9.1 million)

3. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($4.6 million)

4. “The Bad Guys” ($3.3 million)

5. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($3.1 million)

6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($2 million)

7. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($1.7 million)

8. “The Lost City” ($1.3 million)

9. “Crimes of the Future” ($1.1 million)

10. “Watcher” ($826,775)

Watched at Home

1. “Uncharted”

2. “Morbuis”

3. “The Batman”

4. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

5. “The Lost City”

6. “Dog”

7. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

8. “Sing 2”

9. “Moonfall”

10. “X”

Music

Hot tunes

1. “As It Was” – Harry STyles

2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

3. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems

4. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

5. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

6. “Big Energy” – Latto

7. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone

8. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush

9. “Late Nigh Talking” – Harry Styles

10. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

Top Country

1. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean

2. “Take My Name” – Parmalee

3. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

4. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

5. “AA” – Walker Hayes

6. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery

7. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw

8. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

9. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen

10. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott

Books

1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

4. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry

5. “Nightwork” – Nora Roberts

6. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

7. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey

8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins

10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In