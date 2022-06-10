Movies
Box office
1. “Top Gun: Maverick” ($90 million)
2. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($9.1 million)
3. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($4.6 million)
4. “The Bad Guys” ($3.3 million)
5. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($3.1 million)
6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($2 million)
7. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($1.7 million)
8. “The Lost City” ($1.3 million)
9. “Crimes of the Future” ($1.1 million)
10. “Watcher” ($826,775)
Watched at Home
1. “Uncharted”
2. “Morbuis”
3. “The Batman”
4. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
5. “The Lost City”
6. “Dog”
7. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
8. “Sing 2”
9. “Moonfall”
10. “X”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry STyles
2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
5. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
6. “Big Energy” – Latto
7. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
8. “Running UP That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
9. “Late Nigh Talking” – Harry Styles
10. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
Top Country
1. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean
2. “Take My Name” – Parmalee
3. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
4. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
5. “AA” – Walker Hayes
6. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery
7. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw
8. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
9. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen
10. “New Truck” – Dylan Scott
Books
1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry
5. “Nightwork” – Nora Roberts
6. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
7. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey
8. “Ugly Love” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear