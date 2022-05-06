Film Review Memory

Movies

Box office

1. “The Bad Guys” ($16.1 million)

2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($11.3 million)

3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($8.3 million)

4. “The Northman” ($6.3 million)

5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($5.5 million)

6. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($3.9 million)

7. “The Lost City” ($3.9 million)

8. “Memory” ($3.1 million)

9. “Father Stu” ($2.2 million)

10. “Morbius” ($1.5 million)

Watched at Home

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2. “Sing 2”

3. “Moonfall”

4. “Jackass Forever”

5. “Dog”

6. “Marry Me”

7. “Better Call Saul: Season 7”

8. “Infinite”

9. “Death on the Nile”

10. “Cyrano”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

4. “Big Energy” – Latto

5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID

6. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

7. “Woman” – Doja Cat

8. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

9. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X

Top Country

1. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

2. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

3. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

4. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

5. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

6. “Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy

7. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

8. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean

9. “AA” – Walker Hayes

10. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

Books

1. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey

2. “Dream Town” – David Baldacci

3. “Own Your Past Change Your Future: A Not-So-Complicated Approach to Relationships, Mental Health & Wellness” – John Delony

4. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

6. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream“The Investigator” – John Sandford

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

8. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. “Beautiful” – Danielle Steel

