Movies
Box office
1. “The Bad Guys” ($16.1 million)
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($11.3 million)
3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($8.3 million)
4. “The Northman” ($6.3 million)
5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($5.5 million)
6. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($3.9 million)
7. “The Lost City” ($3.9 million)
8. “Memory” ($3.1 million)
9. “Father Stu” ($2.2 million)
10. “Morbius” ($1.5 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
2. “Sing 2”
3. “Moonfall”
4. “Jackass Forever”
5. “Dog”
6. “Marry Me”
7. “Better Call Saul: Season 7”
8. “Infinite”
9. “Death on the Nile”
10. “Cyrano”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
4. “Big Energy” – Latto
5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID
6. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
7. “Woman” – Doja Cat
8. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
9. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X
Top Country
1. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
2. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
3. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
4. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
5. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
6. “Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy
7. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
8. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean
9. “AA” – Walker Hayes
10. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
Books
1. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey
2. “Dream Town” – David Baldacci
3. “Own Your Past Change Your Future: A Not-So-Complicated Approach to Relationships, Mental Health & Wellness” – John Delony
4. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
6. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream“The Investigator” – John Sandford
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
8. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “Beautiful” – Danielle Steel