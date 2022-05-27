Movies
Box office
1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($32.3 million)
2. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” ($16 million)
3. “The Bad Guys” ($6.1 million)
4. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($4 million)
5. “Men” ($3.2 million)
6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($3.1 million)
7. “Firestarter” ($1.9 million)
8. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($1.9 million)
9. “The Lost City” ($1.5 million)
10. “The Northman” ($1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Uncharted”
2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
3. “Dog”
4. “The Lost City”
5. “Moonfall”
6. “Sing 2”
7. “Blacklight”
8. “Turning Red”
9. “Jackass Forever”
10. “The Devil You Know”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
3. “N95” – Kendrick Lamar
4. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
5. “Die Hard” – Kendrick Lamar, Blxst and Amanda Reifer
6. “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen
7. “Silent Hill” – Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black
8. “United in Grief” – Kendrick Lamar
9. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
10. “Big Energy” – Latto
Top Country
1. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean
2. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
3. “Take My Name” – Parmalee
4. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
5. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
6. “AA” – Walker Hayes
7. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
8. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw
9. “Damn Strait” – Scotty McCreery
10. “Best Thing Since Backroads” – Jake Owen
Books
1. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss
2. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry
3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
6. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” – Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
7. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins
9. “Finding Me: A Memoir” – Viola Davis
10. “22 Seconds” – James Patterson and Maxine Paetro