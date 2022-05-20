Film Review - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Uncredited – handout one time use, Marvel Studios

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange in a scene from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Movies

Box office

1. “Doctor Strange in the Multi verse of Madness” ($61.7 million)

2. “The Bad Guys” ($7 million)

3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($4.6 million)

4. “Firestarter” ($3.8 million)

5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($3.3 million)

6. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($2.5 million)

7. “The Northman” ($1.7 million)

8. “The Lost City” ($1.6 million)

9. “Family Camp” ($1.3 million)

10. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($1 million)

Watched at Home

1. “Uncharted”

2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

3. “Moonfall”

4. “Blacklight”

5. “Sing 2”

6. “Dog”

7. “Jackass Forever”

8. “Turning Red”

9. “Infinite”

10. “The Devil You Know”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

3. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems

4. “Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

5. “Titi Me Pregunto” – Bad Bunny

6. “Despues de La Playa” – Bad Bunny

7. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

8. “Big Energy” – Latto

9. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

10. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny

and Chencho Corleone

Top Country

1. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

2. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean

3. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell

and Lainey Wilson

4. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

5. “Take My Name” – Parmalee

6. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

7. “AA” – Walker Hayes

8. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

9. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw

10. “Damn Strait” – Scotty Mc Creery

Books

1. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry

2. “22 Seconds” – James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

3. “Finding Me: A Memoir” – Viola Davis

4. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons of Faith from Nine Biblical

Families” – Shannon Bream

5. “Killing the Killers: The

Secret War Against Terrorists” – Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

6. “Revealing Revelation: How God’s Plans for the Future Can Change Your Life Now” – Amir Tsarfati

7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss

8. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey

9. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

