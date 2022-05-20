Movies
Box office
1. “Doctor Strange in the Multi verse of Madness” ($61.7 million)
2. “The Bad Guys” ($7 million)
3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($4.6 million)
4. “Firestarter” ($3.8 million)
5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($3.3 million)
6. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($2.5 million)
7. “The Northman” ($1.7 million)
8. “The Lost City” ($1.6 million)
9. “Family Camp” ($1.3 million)
10. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Uncharted”
2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
3. “Moonfall”
4. “Blacklight”
5. “Sing 2”
6. “Dog”
7. “Jackass Forever”
8. “Turning Red”
9. “Infinite”
10. “The Devil You Know”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
3. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny
5. “Titi Me Pregunto” – Bad Bunny
6. “Despues de La Playa” – Bad Bunny
7. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
8. “Big Energy” – Latto
9. “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
10. “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny
and Chencho Corleone
Top Country
1. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
2. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean
3. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell
and Lainey Wilson
4. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
5. “Take My Name” – Parmalee
6. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
7. “AA” – Walker Hayes
8. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
9. “7500 OBO” – Tim McGraw
10. “Damn Strait” – Scotty Mc Creery
Books
1. “Book Lovers” – Emily Henry
2. “22 Seconds” – James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
3. “Finding Me: A Memoir” – Viola Davis
4. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons of Faith from Nine Biblical
Families” – Shannon Bream
5. “Killing the Killers: The
Secret War Against Terrorists” – Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
6. “Revealing Revelation: How God’s Plans for the Future Can Change Your Life Now” – Amir Tsarfati
7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss
8. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey
9. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens