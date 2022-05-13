Summer Movie Preview

Movies

Box office

1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($187 million)

2. “The Bad Guys” ($9.5 million)

3. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($6 million)

4. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($4.2 million)

5. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($3.5 million)

6. “The Northman” ($2.8 million)

7. “The Lost City” ($2.7 million)

8. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($1.5 million)

9. “Memory” ($1.3 million)

10. “Father Stu” ($875,091)

Watched at Home

1. “Uncharted”

2. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

3. “Moonfall”

4. “Sing 2”

5. “Dog”

6. “Jackass Forever”

7. “The Devil You Know”

8. “Infinite”

9. “Better Call Saul: Season 6”

10. “Marry Me”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “Wait For U” – Future featuring Drake and Tems

2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

3. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

4. “Puffin On Zootiez” – Future

5. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

6. “Big Energy” – Latto

7. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID

8. “712PM” – Future

9. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

10. “I’m Dat (Expletive)” – Future

Top Country

1. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

2. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

3. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

4. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

5. “Trouble With a Heartbreak” – Jason Aldean

6. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

7. “AA” – Walker Hayes

8. “Take My Name” – Parmalee

9. “Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

10. “Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy

Books

1. “Finding Me: A Memoir” – Viola Davis

2. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey

3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

4. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” – Dr. Seuss

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

7. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

8. “Dream Town” – David Baldacci

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--The Truth and the Turmoil” – Tina Brown

