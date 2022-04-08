Movies

Box office

1. “Morbius” ($39 million)

2. “The Lost City” ($14.7 million)

3. “The Batman” ($11 million)

4. “Uncharted” ($3.6 million)

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.4 million)

6. “Dog” ($1.3 million)

7. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($1 million)

8. “X” ($1 million)

9. “Sing 2” ($878,230)

10. “The Contractor” ($560,678)

Watched at Home

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2. “Sing 2”

3. “Licorice Pizza”

4. “The Matrix Resurrections”

5. “House of Gucci”

6. “The Godfather Triolgy”

7. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

8. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

9. “Belfast”

10. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

2. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

3. “Big Energy” – Latto

4. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID

6. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

7. “abcedfu” – GAYLE

8. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast

9. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X

10. “Woman” – Doja Cat

Top Country

1. “23” – Sam Hunt

2. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

3. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

4. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

5. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

6. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

7. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

8. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

9. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

10. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

Books

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

2. “Run, Rose, Run” – James Patterson, Dolly Parton

3. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover

4. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

6. “The Recovery Agent, 1” – Janet Evanovich

7. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” – Glenn Beck, Justin Trask Haskins

8. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler

