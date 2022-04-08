Movies
Box office
1. “Morbius” ($39 million)
2. “The Lost City” ($14.7 million)
3. “The Batman” ($11 million)
4. “Uncharted” ($3.6 million)
5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.4 million)
6. “Dog” ($1.3 million)
7. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($1 million)
8. “X” ($1 million)
9. “Sing 2” ($878,230)
10. “The Contractor” ($560,678)
Watched at Home
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
2. “Sing 2”
3. “Licorice Pizza”
4. “The Matrix Resurrections”
5. “House of Gucci”
6. “The Godfather Triolgy”
7. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
8. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
9. “Belfast”
10. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
2. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
3. “Big Energy” – Latto
4. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID
6. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
7. “abcedfu” – GAYLE
8. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast
9. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X
10. “Woman” – Doja Cat
Top Country
1. “23” – Sam Hunt
2. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
3. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
4. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
5. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
6. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
7. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
8. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
9. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
10. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
Books
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
2. “Run, Rose, Run” – James Patterson, Dolly Parton
3. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
6. “The Recovery Agent, 1” – Janet Evanovich
7. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” – Glenn Beck, Justin Trask Haskins
8. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle
9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler