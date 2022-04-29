Movies

Box office

1. “The Bad Guys” ($23.9 million)

2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($15.6 million)

3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($14 million)

4. “The Northman” ($12.2 million)

5. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($7.1 million)

6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($5.4 million)

7. “The Lost City” ($4.3 million)

8. “Father Stu” ($3.3 million)

9. “Morbius” ($2.3 million)

10. “Ambulance” ($1.7 million)

Watched at Home

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2. “Sing 2”

3. “Moonfall”

4. “Marry Me”

5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming/Spider-Man: Far From Home/ Spider-Man Now Way Home”

6. “Scream”

7. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

8. “House of Gucci”

9. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

10. “Encanto”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

4. “Big Energy” – Latto

5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID

6. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

7. “Don’t Think Jesus” – Morgan Wallen

8. “Woman” – Doja Cat

9. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

10. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

Top Country

1. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

2. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

3. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

4. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

5. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

6. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

7. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

8. “Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy

9. “AA” – Walker Hayes

10. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Books

1. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey

2. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler

3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

4. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream

5. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle

6. “The Investigator” – John Sandford

7. “The Flames of Hope (Wings of Fire, Book 15) – Tui T. Sutherland

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

9. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

