Movies
Box office
1. “The Bad Guys” ($23.9 million)
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($15.6 million)
3. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($14 million)
4. “The Northman” ($12.2 million)
5. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” ($7.1 million)
6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($5.4 million)
7. “The Lost City” ($4.3 million)
8. “Father Stu” ($3.3 million)
9. “Morbius” ($2.3 million)
10. “Ambulance” ($1.7 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
2. “Sing 2”
3. “Moonfall”
4. “Marry Me”
5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming/Spider-Man: Far From Home/ Spider-Man Now Way Home”
6. “Scream”
7. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
8. “House of Gucci”
9. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
10. “Encanto”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
4. “Big Energy” – Latto
5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID
6. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
7. “Don’t Think Jesus” – Morgan Wallen
8. “Woman” – Doja Cat
9. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
10. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
Top Country
1. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
2. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
3. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
4. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
5. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
6. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
7. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
8. “Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy
9. “AA” – Walker Hayes
10. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Books
1. “Cat Kid Comic Club #3: A Graphic Novel” – Dav Pilkey
2. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler
3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream
5. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle
6. “The Investigator” – John Sandford
7. “The Flames of Hope (Wings of Fire, Book 15) – Tui T. Sutherland
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
9. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear