Movies

Box office

1. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($42.1 million)

2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($29.3 million)

3. “The Lost City” ($6.2 million)

4. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($6.1 million)

5. “Father Stu” ($5.4 million)

6. “Morbius” ($4.7 million)

7. “Ambulance” ($4 million)

8. “The Batman” ($3.7 million)

9. “K.G.F. Chapter 2” ($2.8 million)

10. “Uncharted” ($1.1 million)

Watched at Home

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2. “Sing 2”

3. “Moonfall”

4. “Scream”

5. “Marry Me”

6. “House of Gucci”

7. “The Matrix Resurrections”

8. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

9. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

10. “Encanto”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “First Class” – Jack Harlow

2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

4. “Big Energy” – Latto

5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID

6. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

7. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

8. “Woman” – Doja Cat

9. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X

Top Country

1. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

2. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

3. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

4. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

5. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

6. “23” – Sam Hunt

7. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

8. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

9. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

10. “Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy

Books

1. “The Flames of Hope (Wings of Fire, Book 15) – Tui T. Sutherland

2. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” – Adam Wallace

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10: Volume 10” – Tatsuki Fujimoto

4. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15: Volume 15” – Gege Akutami

6. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream

7. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

8. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle

9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals” – Tieghan Gerard

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

