Movies
Box office
1. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” ($42.1 million)
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($29.3 million)
3. “The Lost City” ($6.2 million)
4. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($6.1 million)
5. “Father Stu” ($5.4 million)
6. “Morbius” ($4.7 million)
7. “Ambulance” ($4 million)
8. “The Batman” ($3.7 million)
9. “K.G.F. Chapter 2” ($2.8 million)
10. “Uncharted” ($1.1 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
2. “Sing 2”
3. “Moonfall”
4. “Scream”
5. “Marry Me”
6. “House of Gucci”
7. “The Matrix Resurrections”
8. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
9. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
10. “Encanto”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “First Class” – Jack Harlow
2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
3. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
4. “Big Energy” – Latto
5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID
6. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
7. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
8. “Woman” – Doja Cat
9. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X
Top Country
1. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
2. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
3. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
4. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
5. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
6. “23” – Sam Hunt
7. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
8. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
9. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
10. “Give Heaven Some Hell” – Hardy
Books
1. “The Flames of Hope (Wings of Fire, Book 15) – Tui T. Sutherland
2. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” – Adam Wallace
3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10: Volume 10” – Tatsuki Fujimoto
4. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler
5. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15: Volume 15” – Gege Akutami
6. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream
7. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
8. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle
9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals” – Tieghan Gerard
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens