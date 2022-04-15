Movies
Box office
1. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($72.1 million)
2. “Morbius” ($10.2 million)
3. “The Lost City” ($9 million)
4. “Ambulance” ($8.6 million)
5. “The Batman” ($6.4 million)
6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($6 million)
7. “Uncharted” ($2.6 million)
8. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” ($825,000)
9. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($626,327)
10. “RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt” ($570,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
2. “Sing 2”
3. “Moonfall”
4. “Marry Me”
5. “King Richard”
6. “The Matrix Resurrections”
7. “House of Gucci”
8. “Licorice Pizza”
9. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
10. “Belfast”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles
2. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
3. “Big Energy” – Latto
4. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID
6. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
7. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
8. “Woman” – Doja Cat
9. “abcedfu” – GAYLE
10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X
Top Country
1. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
2. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
3. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
4. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
5. “23” – Sam Hunt
6. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs
7. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
8. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
9. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban
10. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett
Books
1. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals” – Tieghan Gerard
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens
4. “Nana Loves You More” – Jimmy Fallon
5. “Run, Rose, Run” – James Patterson, Dolly Parton
6. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
7. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler
8. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” – Adam Wallace
9. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle
10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear