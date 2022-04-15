Movies

Box office

1. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” ($72.1 million)

2. “Morbius” ($10.2 million)

3. “The Lost City” ($9 million)

4. “Ambulance” ($8.6 million)

5. “The Batman” ($6.4 million)

6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ($6 million)

7. “Uncharted” ($2.6 million)

8. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” ($825,000)

9. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($626,327)

10. “RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt” ($570,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2. “Sing 2”

3. “Moonfall”

4. “Marry Me”

5. “King Richard”

6. “The Matrix Resurrections”

7. “House of Gucci”

8. “Licorice Pizza”

9. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

10. “Belfast”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

2. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

3. “Big Energy” – Latto

4. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

5. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID

6. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

7. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

8. “Woman” – Doja Cat

9. “abcedfu” – GAYLE

10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X

Top Country

1. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

2. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

3. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

4. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

5. “23” – Sam Hunt

6. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

7. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

8. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

9. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

10. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

Books

1. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals” – Tieghan Gerard

2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” – Shannon Bream

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” – Delia Owens

4. “Nana Loves You More” – Jimmy Fallon

5. “Run, Rose, Run” – James Patterson, Dolly Parton

6. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover

7. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” – Marilyn Sadler

8. “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” – Adam Wallace

9. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle

10. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

