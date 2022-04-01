Movies

Box office

1. “The Lost City” ($31 million)

2. “The Batman” ($20.5 million)

3. “RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt” ($9.5 million)

4. “Uncharted” ($5 million)

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” ($4.5 million)

6. “X” ($2.2 million)

7. “Dog” ($2.1 million)

8. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($2 million)

9. “Sing 2” ($1.2 million)

10. “Infinite” ($751,296)

Watched at Home

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2. “The Matrix Resurrections”

3. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

4. “Sing 2”

5. “House of Gucci”

6. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

7. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

8. “Belfast”

9. “Licorice Pizza”

10. “Encanto”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

2. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

3. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

4. “abcedfu” – GAYLE

5. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

6. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast

7. “Enemy” – Imagine Dragons x JID

8. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X

9. “Woman” – Doja Cat

10. “Easy On Me” – Adele

Top Country

1. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

2. “23” – Sam Hunt

3. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

4. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

5. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

6. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

7. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

8. “Doin’ This” – Luke Combs

9. “Wild Hearts” – Keith Urban

10. “Slow Down Summer” – Thomas Rhett

Books

1. “Run, Rose, Run” – James Patterson, Dolly Parton

2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” – Glenn Beck, Justin Trask Haskins

3. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover

4. “How to Catch a Leprechaun” – Adam Wallace

5. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

7. “The Match” – Harlan Coben

8. “Waymaker: Finding the Way to the Life You’ve Always Dreamed of” – Ann Voskamp

9. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” – Jill McElmurry, Alice Schertle

10. “CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest” – Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Mallhotra

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In