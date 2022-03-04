Movies
Box office
1. “Uncharted” ($23.2 million)
2. “Dog” ($10.1 million)
3. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($5.7 million)
4. “Death on the Nile” ($4.5 million)
5. “Jackass Forever” ($3.1 million)
6. “Sing 2” ($2.1 million)
7. “Marry Me” ($1.8 million)
8. “Studio 666” ($1.5 million)
9. “Cyrano” ($1.4 million)
10. “Scream” ($1.3 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
2. “Eternals”
3. “Encanto”
4. “Dune”
5. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”
6. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
7. “Clean”
8. “No Time To Die”
9. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
10. “House of Gucci”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast
2. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
3. “abcedfu” – GAYLE
4. “Easy On Me” – Adele
5. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
6. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
7. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
8. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
9. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
10. “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – Elton John and Dua Lipa
Top Country
1. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini
2. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown
3. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
4. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum
5. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
6. “23” – Sam Hunt
7. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
8. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
9. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
10. “Home Sweet” – Russell Dickerson
Books
1. “House of Sky and Breath” – Sarah J. Maas
2. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love” – Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis, Robert Hariri
3. “It Ends with Us” – Colleen Hoover
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
5. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
6. “Reminders of Him” – Colleen Hoover
7. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan CI Fu (Novel) Vol. 2” – Mo Xiang Tong Xiu
8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid
9. “Plantyou: 140 Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil Free Recipes” – Carleigh Bodrug
10. “Perspectives (Cat Kid Comic Club #2) – Dav Pilkey