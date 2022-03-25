‘The Batman,' still No. 1, crosses $300 million

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Robert Pattinson in "The Batman."

1. “The Batman” ($36.8 million)

2. "Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie" ($17.6 million)

3. “Uncharted” ($7.8 million)

4. "X" ($4.4 million)

5. “Dog” ($4 million)

6. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($3.1 million)

7. “Death on the Nile” ($1.7 million)

8. "The Outfit" ($1.5 million)

9. "The Kashmir Files" ($1.4 million)

10. "Sing 2" ($1.4 million)

Watched at Home

1. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

2. "Sing 2"

3. "The Matrix Resurrections"

4. “House of Gucci”

5. "Scream"

6. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

7. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”

8. “Encanto”

9. "Venom: Let There be Carnage"

10. "Belfast"

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

2. “Stay” - Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

3. “Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black

4. “abcedfu” - GAYLE

5. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast

6. “Ghost” - Justin Bieber

7. “Easy On Me” - Adele

8. "Enemy" - Imagine Dragons x JID

9. "That's What I Want" - Lil Nas X

10. “Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

Top Country

1. “Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

2. “23” - Sam Hunt

3. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King and Miranda Lambert

4. “Beers On Me” - Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

5. “Heart On Fire” - Eric Church

6. "Never Say Never" - Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

7. "Never Wanted to be That Girl" - Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

8. "Doin' This" - Luke Combs

9. “To Be Loved By You” - Parker McCollum

10. “Half of My Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini

Books

1. "Run, Rose, Run" - James Patterson, Dolly Parton

2. "Shadows Reel" - C.J. Box

3. "The Wok: Recipes and Techniques" - J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

4. "How to Catch a Leprechaun" - Adam Wallace

5. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover

6. "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" - James Clear

7. "Verity" - Colleen Hoover

8. "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General" - William P. Barr

9. "High Stakes" - Danielle Steel

10. "Green Eggs and Ham" - Dr. Seuss

