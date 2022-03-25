Movies
Box office
1. “The Batman” ($36.8 million)
2. "Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie" ($17.6 million)
3. “Uncharted” ($7.8 million)
4. "X" ($4.4 million)
5. “Dog” ($4 million)
6. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($3.1 million)
7. “Death on the Nile” ($1.7 million)
8. "The Outfit" ($1.5 million)
9. "The Kashmir Files" ($1.4 million)
10. "Sing 2" ($1.4 million)
Watched at Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
2. "Sing 2"
3. "The Matrix Resurrections"
4. “House of Gucci”
5. "Scream"
6. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
7. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”
8. “Encanto”
9. "Venom: Let There be Carnage"
10. "Belfast"
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
2. “Stay” - Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
3. “Super Gremlin” - Kodak Black
4. “abcedfu” - GAYLE
5. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” - Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast
6. “Ghost” - Justin Bieber
7. “Easy On Me” - Adele
8. "Enemy" - Imagine Dragons x JID
9. "That's What I Want" - Lil Nas X
10. “Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
Top Country
1. “Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
2. “23” - Sam Hunt
3. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) - Elle King and Miranda Lambert
4. “Beers On Me” - Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
5. “Heart On Fire” - Eric Church
6. "Never Say Never" - Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
7. "Never Wanted to be That Girl" - Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
8. "Doin' This" - Luke Combs
9. “To Be Loved By You” - Parker McCollum
10. “Half of My Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini
Books
1. "Run, Rose, Run" - James Patterson, Dolly Parton
2. "Shadows Reel" - C.J. Box
3. "The Wok: Recipes and Techniques" - J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
4. "How to Catch a Leprechaun" - Adam Wallace
5. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover
6. "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" - James Clear
7. "Verity" - Colleen Hoover
8. "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General" - William P. Barr
9. "High Stakes" - Danielle Steel
10. "Green Eggs and Ham" - Dr. Seuss