Movies
Box office
1. “The Batman” ($66 million)
2. “Uncharted” ($9.2 million)
3. “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul – Live Viewing” ($6.8 million)
4. “Dog” ($5.3 million)
5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($4 million)
6. “Death on the Nile” ($2.5 million)
7. “Radhe Shyam” ($1.8 million)
8. “Sing 2” ($1.5 million)
9. “Jackass Forever” ($1 million)
10. “Scream” ($444,711)
Watched at Home
1. “Scream”
2. “Sing 2”
3. “House of Gucci”
4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
5. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”
6. “The King’s Man”
7. “Encanto”
8. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
9. “Eternals”
10. “Dune”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast
3. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
4. “abcedfu” – GAYLE
5. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
6. “Easy On Me” – Adele
7. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
8. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
9. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X
Top Country
1. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
2. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum
3. “23” – Sam Hunt
4. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
5. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini
6. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
7. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
8. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown
9. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
10. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson
Books
1. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear
2. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 30: Vol. 30” – Kohei Horikoshi
3. “Green Eggs and Ham” – Dr. Seuss
4. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” – Dr. Seuss
5. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” – Stephen Perrine, Heidi Skolnik and AARP.
6. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover
7. “The Cat in the Hat” – Dr. Seuss
8. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover
9. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” – Tessa Bailey
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid