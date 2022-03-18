Movies

Box office

1. “The Batman” ($66 million)

2. “Uncharted” ($9.2 million)

3. “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul – Live Viewing” ($6.8 million)

4. “Dog” ($5.3 million)

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($4 million)

6. “Death on the Nile” ($2.5 million)

7. “Radhe Shyam” ($1.8 million)

8. “Sing 2” ($1.5 million)

9. “Jackass Forever” ($1 million)

10. “Scream” ($444,711)

Watched at Home

1. “Scream”

2. “Sing 2”

3. “House of Gucci”

4. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

5. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”

6. “The King’s Man”

7. “Encanto”

8. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

9. “Eternals”

10. “Dune”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast

3. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

4. “abcedfu” – GAYLE

5. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

6. “Easy On Me” – Adele

7. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

8. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

9. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

10. “That’s What I Want” – Lil Nas X

Top Country

1. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

2. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum

3. “23” – Sam Hunt

4. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

5. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini

6. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

7. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

8. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown

9. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

10. “Never Say Never” – Cole Windell and Lainey Wilson

Books

1. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” – James Clear

2. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 30: Vol. 30” – Kohei Horikoshi

3. “Green Eggs and Ham” – Dr. Seuss

4. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” – Dr. Seuss

5. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond” – Stephen Perrine, Heidi Skolnik and AARP.

6. “It Ends With Us” – Colleen Hoover

7. “The Cat in the Hat” – Dr. Seuss

8. “Verity” – Colleen Hoover

9. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” – Tessa Bailey

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” – Taylor Jenkins Reid

