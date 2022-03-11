Movies
Box office
1. “The Batman” ($128.5 million)
2. “Uncharted” ($11 million)
3. “Dog” ($6 million)
4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($4.4 million)
5. “Death on the Nile” ($2.7 million)
6. “Sing 2” ($1.5 million)
7. “Jackass Forever” ($1.3 million)
8. “Cyrano” ($682,607)
9. “Scream” ($570,000)
. “Marry Me” ($530,000)
Watched at Home
1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
2. “House of Gucci”
3. “Eternals”
4. “The King’s Man”
5. “Dune”
6. “Encanto”
7. “Yellowstone: Season 4”
8. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”
9. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”
10. “No Time To Die”
Music
Hot Tunes
1. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast
3. “abcedfu” – GAYLE
4. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
5. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
6. “Easy On Me” – Adele
7. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber
8. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran
9. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
10. “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – Elton John and Dua Lipa
Top Country
1. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini
2. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum
3. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
4. “23” – Sam Hunt
5. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
6. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
7. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown
8. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church
9. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy
10. “Home Sweet” – Russell Dickerson