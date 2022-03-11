Review: Gloomy nights for the Dark Knight in 'The Batman'

Jonathan Olley

Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

This image shows Robert Pattinson, left, and Peter Sarsgaard in a scene from “The Batman.”

Movies

Box office

1. “The Batman” ($128.5 million)

2. “Uncharted” ($11 million)

3. “Dog” ($6 million)

4. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($4.4 million)

5. “Death on the Nile” ($2.7 million)

6. “Sing 2” ($1.5 million)

7. “Jackass Forever” ($1.3 million)

8. “Cyrano” ($682,607)

9. “Scream” ($570,000)

. “Marry Me” ($530,000)

Watched at Home

1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

2. “House of Gucci”

3. “Eternals”

4. “The King’s Man”

5. “Dune”

6. “Encanto”

7. “Yellowstone: Season 4”

8. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”

9. “Venom: Let There be Carnage”

10. “No Time To Die”

Music

Hot Tunes

1. “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

2. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” Cast

3. “abcedfu” – GAYLE

4. “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

5. “Stay” – Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

6. “Easy On Me” – Adele

7. “Ghost” – Justin Bieber

8. “Shivers” – Ed Sheeran

9. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

10. “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) – Elton John and Dua Lipa

Top Country

1. “Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini

2. “To Be Loved By You” – Parker McCollum

3. “Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

4. “23” – Sam Hunt

5. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

6. “Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

7. “One Mississippi” – Kane Brown

8. “Heart On Fire” – Eric Church

9. “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy

10. “Home Sweet” – Russell Dickerson

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In